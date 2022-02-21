Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U23s Defeat Watford
Monday, 21st Feb 2022 15:10

Cameron Stewart scored twice and Tyreece Simpson once as Town’s U23s defeated Watford 3-0 at Playford Road.

Northern Irish U19 international centre-half Stewart nodded a Harley Curtis cross home in the 40th minute to give Kieron Dyer’s side the lead, then added the second with another header two minutes after half-time.

Simpson, netting his first U23s goal since making his return from his loan spell at Swindon, made it 3-0 on 59 from a Cameron Humphreys pass.

Skipper Elkan Baggott came close to adding a fourth in the dying seconds but the Hornets keeper clawed the ball away when it looked destined for the top corner.

Town: White, Stewart, Baggott (c), Armin, Curtis, Alexander, Humphreys, Smith, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson. Subs: Bort, Agbaje, Yengi, Bello, Manly.


