Aluko: There Was No Squad Culture

Monday, 21st Feb 2022 17:39 Town forward Sone Aluko has revealed that he, skipper Sam Morsy and other senior players sought to instil a squad culture at Portman Road after the summer of change at the club. Aluko was one of 19 new additions in the close season as almost 30 players, including most of the established senior players, moved on. The 33-year-old has been one of the Blues’ standout performers this season, seemingly settling into the club comfortably, however, he says it wasn’t as easy as it might have appeared. “It’s been trickier than maybe it’s looked from the outside,” he told TWTD. “It wasn’t easy to come and settle here. Everyone was new, all the players were new, there wasn’t like a set culture here and obviously I’m the oldest player. “What is Ipswich Town going to be as a squad of players? Me, Sam Morsy and some of the other senior players, we spoke a lot, we texted a lot about how were going to turn this from potential at the club we think it can be, from a squad point of view. So it’s not been easy. “And then in my very first game in the Carabao Cup I got injured, so then I missed the next four or five games, so then your fitness drops straight away because you’ve not got a lot of match fitness from pre-season. The initial transition was tricky, so I’m glad it’s looked easier from the outside.” He says establishing cohesion within the squad was vitally important: “I think that was naturally what was going to be missing. You usually join a club and you’re one of maybe two or three new players each window. I think I was the 12th or 13th signing and then there were 19 in total. “So there was just no squad culture. Everyone was new, everyone was learning about each other’s personalities, learning about what people want from the game, their desires. “What I and what a 21-year-old want from the game are very different, so it was how we were going to bring all that together. “And then obviously everyone wants to play. When you come to a club and you’re a new signing, you want to play regularly, you want to show the management what you can do, but when there are 19 signings, that can’t happen for everyone, so it’s just keeping everyone on board, keeping everyone in the same direction. “And I think that as a squad we’ve done a really good job of that, keeping everyone together because it can fracture very easily.” Looking back, the Blues’ slow start to the campaign was perhaps an illustration of that missing squad culture. “It showed in the early days with our results,” he continued. “We’d score a goal and then we’d concede a goal straight afterwards or we’d be up in games and lose a game, then we didn’t win for a while. “The cohesion wasn’t there and the club must have known that with signing all those players it wasn’t going to click straight away.” The Covid situation didn’t make matters any easier as the new players got to know one another: “It makes everything trickier, for sure.” Despite results not always having been what was hoped for in the early stages of the season, the incoming players still forged strong relationships with the Portman Road crowd. Aluko says Town fans have been terrific all season: “Since I’ve been here, the fans have been incredible. That’s the other thing I’ve noticed. I’ve been at big clubs before, I played at Rangers and the fanbase there is incredible, but after that, this could be the next most impressive. “The last away game [at MK Dons] there were 7,000 away fans and they really come and make noise. It’s humbling to play for a club of this size. “You really have to say, ‘OK, people are spending hard-earned money, they’re travelling up and down the country to follow us, we have to give them something to really be proud of’.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



itsonlyme added 17:50 - Feb 21

Fantastic player! Deserves, along with Burns and Edmundson to be player of the year! Getting all those players in and shifting the other ones out was always going to be tricky but we’ve come through it and will be disappointing now if we don’t make the playoffs. That’s how far we have come since KM came in. COYB!😎 2

BossMan added 18:10 - Feb 21

Walton player of the season by a mile 3

Dab added 18:15 - Feb 21

Or maybe Donacien... When was the last time we had a few decent options to choose from? 3

Saxonblue74 added 18:16 - Feb 21

Great to hear. At 33 years old he could so easily have turned up as a journeyman looking for his last good pay days. Good to know he cares! 1

Bazza8564 added 18:17 - Feb 21

"It’s humbling to play for a club of this size"



I always love these little snippets because they give you such an insight into what the guys are thinking. KM uses "humbling" a lot too, it shows how much they appreciate it, and how the modern world allows these bonds between fans and players to develop. How we could have done with that type of feeling between the club and players in the Robson era, it was like we were on different planets compared with today



0

Mariner1974 added 18:19 - Feb 21

Surprise Surprise no Squad Culture, when they were all tossed to one side! Woolfie one of the last men standing might have liked a few of his mates like Dozzell, Bishop and Downes around for starters. Just should have ditched Cook in the summer, and spared us the demolition man. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 18:39 - Feb 21

Player of the year will be the one that stands up in coming weeks and gets us to or close to promotion....and Sone is as likely as anyone to be that guy. Top guy as well as performer. 2

PositivelyPortman added 18:42 - Feb 21

Bazaar I don’t understand that last sentence. There was great feeling between club, fans and players when Robson was manager. 2

PositivelyPortman added 18:43 - Feb 21

*Bazza 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments