Walton: Proud of Clean Sheet Record But They're Down to the Collective

Tuesday, 22nd Feb 2022 06:00 Town goalkeeper Christian Walton is bang in form at the moment but is adamant the credit for the team’s seven clean sheets in 10 games under new boss Kieran McKenna should be shared around all those he feels are responsible. That includes current second choice keeper Vaclav Hladky, who was in goal for McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 home win over Wycombe Wanderers, with Walton being restored to the starting line-up in the next game at Gillingham after recovering from illness and been ever-present since. Apart from helping to prevent opposition teams scoring on so many occasions, Walton has only conceded four goals in his nine-game run – that’s 13 and a half hours of football – under McKenna, whose overall record is seven wins and a draw from 10 games. Taking 22 points from a possible 30 has propelled Town to within four points of the play-offs, which appear to be well within range if McKenna’s current ratio of 2.2 points per game can be maintained over the 13 fixtures still to be played in the current campaign. Next up are Cheltenham Town, last season’s League Two champions, who arrive at Portman Road tomorrow for the very first time following an amazing 5-5 draw at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday and having lost just once in their last nine games, six of them draws. Walton, 26, said: “I am really pleased and very proud of my recent record of four clean sheets on the spin, but obviously it has to be about the collective, the whole team. “I think we should all be very pleased with our performances and we’ll be looking to keep the run going against Cheltenham.

“I thought we were excellent on Saturday when we beat Burton Albion 3-0. The clean sheet was great but to score three times, having not really scored as many as we would have liked in our previous games, was also terrific. “It means we have been good at both ends of the pitch. As a keeper it’s all about keeping as many clean sheets as possible and long may that continue.” Walton believes a settled backline, with Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson all ever-present throughout McKenna’s 10-game spell, has played a major part in the lack of goals conceded and added: “It has been a massive factor. Consistency is a big thing in the game and seeing the same faces in front of me definitely helps. “You develop a clear understanding with each other that improves game by game as you play more often together. “The consistency is good to have and it’s good to have built up a solid relationship amongst us, which is helping to get us some very positive results. “But, like I’ve said in previous interviews, we also have competition for places and there are lads waiting for their opportunity to claim a place in the team.” While his last line of defence has remained unchanged, McKenna has not been afraid to change things in midfield and attack, often through injury or suspension, and his decision to put striker Kayden Jackson in from the start alongside Joe Pigott at the weekend probably surprised a number of fans. However, it proved to be a tactical masterstroke as the ex-Accrington man scored one and provided both assists for Wes Burns and substitute Bersant Celina to complete the scoring, while Pigott worked tirelessly throughout and only the width of a post denied him a goal. Walton added: “Everyone was delighted for Kayden. In my time here at Ipswich he hasn’t had that much game time. Before Christmas he didn’t really get much at all and that can be hard for any footballer, when you’re not playing and not enjoying your football, but I have never seen him sulk or shy away from anything. “His attitude has always been first class and that’s why he is now in the team and doing so well, because he has remained positive and continued to put in the hard work on the training ground. It has obviously impressed the new manager and all the lads are really pleased for him.” Asked if Jackson’s lack of game-time over his three and a half years as an Ipswich player surprised him, Walton replied: “I can’t comment on what happened in the past but since I’ve been at the club, firstly on loan at the start of the season and then signing permanently in January, I would say he has been unlucky not to have had more game time. “He probably fell behind after so many players were signed in the summer, which increased the competition for places, and it’s a difficult position for any player when they’re not playing. “Kayden’s a really good player and he’s shown it over the years with his previous clubs, so it’s great for us all that he’s taken his chance to show it here. “It has been difficult for a few players and if you look at Luke Woolfenden, for example, he didn’t play as much as he would have liked in the first half of the season. Everybody knows his ability, which he’s now showing on a regular basis, and I think Joe can be the same. “With him, although he’s not scoring the goals he wants to score, he is still putting in a great shift for the team and it wouldn’t have gone unnoticed how much work he got through on Saturday to play his part in a big result for us with a massive personal performance. “He was desperately close to scoring when his shot came back off the post and hopefully he will soon be getting among the goals. “It is generally the case that if you put in the hard work, as Joe definitely does, and if your attitude and application are right, you will eventually be rewarded. I’d love to see it happen for Joe in the coming games.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments