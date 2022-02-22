Celina, Chaplin and Carroll Start Against Cheltenham

Tuesday, 22nd Feb 2022 19:10

Bersant Celina, Conor Chaplin and Tom Carroll return to the Town XI for this evening’s game against Cheltenham.

Carroll joins skipper Morsy in the centre of the midfield with Lee Evans having picked up a knee problem on Saturday.

Celina and Chaplin are set to start behind Kayden Jackson, who appears to be the central striker having scored one and assisted two in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Burton Albion. Sone Aluko and Joe Pigott drop to the bench with James Norwood not in the 18.

Cheltenham make four changes from their weekend 5-5 draw at Wycombe Wanderers with Lewis Freestone, Reece Hutchinson, Charlie Colkett and Andy Williams in for Ben Williams and Callum Wright, who are among only five subs, and William Boyle and Kion Etete, who are left out of the squad.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Morsy (c), Carroll, Thompson, Celina, Chaplin, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Bakinson, Aluko, Bonne, Pigott.

Cheltenham: Evans, Pollock, Raglan (c), Freestone, May, Williams, Blair, Hutchinson, Bonds, Ramsey, Colkett. Subs: Flinders, Long, Wright, Williams, Soule. Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire).





Photo: Pagepix

KiwiTractor added 19:20 - Feb 22

Good luck lads, give it 100% 2