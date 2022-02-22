McKenna: Disappointed, Frustrated Dressing Room

Tuesday, 22nd Feb 2022 23:12 Boss Kieran McKenna said it was a “disappointed, frustrated dressing room” following the Blues’ 0-0 home draw with Cheltenham Town, but felt the first-half display was his team’s best at Portman Road since he took charge. The goalless draw, Town’s second in three games, saw the Blues remain ninth still four points off the play-offs. “It’s a disappointed, frustrated dressing room,” McKenna said. “It can happen over the course of a season where you play [well], certainly in the first half I thought it was a very good performance. “We put on a really good pressure and created enough chances to go in 1-0 or 2-0 in front at the interval. “But it doesn’t happen and then the frustration grows and you end up not getting the three points that you wanted and probably deserved. “It can happen over the course of the season but obviously in the position we’re in everything is amplified a bit, the need to win our home games is amplified and one point is rarely going to be enough for us. “We’re disappointed, it’s two points dropped and we have to recover quickly and make sure we’re ready for Morecambe and we’ll have to catch those points up later on down the line.” Having dominated the first half, the Blues weren’t quite so in control in the second and appeared to run out of ideas towards the end. “I thought the first half was comfortably our best performance in a home game in my time here by a fair way,” McKenna continued.

“We didn’t quite managed to match that in the second half, probably different factors really. “I think mentally getting in at half-time at 0-0 was a big boost to them after how the game had went. That was a massive mental boost for them to get in at 0-0. “To be fair, they improved in the second half. I thought there was fatigue in some our play in a few key positions, to be fair. I thought we looked tired, the players have worked every so hard. “It’s obviously a quick turnaround but it’s the same for all teams, so no excuse. But I thought there was some fatigue in some positions where we rely on really high energy. “And they managed to break the game up really well, they stopped the game well, there were injuries, there were stoppages, there wasn’t much flow in the game. “In the first half we managed to keep the ball in play for almost the whole half, there were very few stoppages, we were able to find a rhythm and keep the ball and play and not give them any breaks. ‘Second half, they managed to break the game up better, make it a bit more scrappy and probably as the half went on we got sucked into that more and more and in the last 15 or 20 minutes probably went away from what we were doing well in terms of how we were dominating and creating chances in the first half. “We’ll learn from this as a group. There are certainly things from the first half that you can see are improving in our game and I think normally we would expect to be at least a goal to the good off of that. “But we weren’t and we’ll look at the play when we were trying to chase the goal at the end and that’s something we can definitely improve on.” McKenna made attacking changes with Joe Pigott coming on as a second out-and-out striker alongside Macauley Bonne in the latter stages. “I said after MK that draws aren’t something we’re really interested in,” he said. “With the position that we’re in, the situation is amplified from how it would be over the course of a full season, so we need to go for three points. “We thought having an extra goalscorer on the pitch, an extra attacker close to Macauley would give us a chance. “To be fair, we had a couple of chances, Joe had a couple of big touches and moments in the box that we weren’t able to take. “Even in the second half performance, to be fair, I think we probably on another day could have had a goal. We had a couple of good opportunities that we didn’t manage to take. “In terms of the decisions we tried to be positive and tried to chase the game. Obviously that opened us up a little bit and they had a couple of moments as well and on a really, really bad day you could end up losing the game. “We didn’t lose, it’s another clean sheet, things to improve and we move on to the next game.” The clean sheet was the big positive for the Blues, a fifth in a row equalling a club record previously achieved in 2019 and 2013. “It doesn’t feel like it at the moment, to be honest, it’s not much consolation because we wanted three points. I’d rather have won 4-3, so it doesn’t feel like much consolation at the moment,” the Northern Irishman reflected. “Looking at it from a logical point of view, it does an improvement in our game. Anyone who watched the first half could see a team that’s improving and playing at a really, really high level. “It’s hard for teams to get chances against us when we play as well as we did in the first half with the ball. That’s helping with our clean sheet record, it gives us a chance to win the game. “Usually on the balance of chances we would have scored a goal tonight, but we didn’t manage to so it ends up with a 0-0 and we don’t take too much satisfaction from that at the minute.”

Terrystowel added 23:23 - Feb 22

We have to take some risks now. Clean sheets alone aren't going to get us promoted. Why is our first thought to play sideways or backwards when we have a set play? -1

ipswichboi added 23:27 - Feb 22

Agree with KMcK, that was the best first half performance that I've seen for a long time, such a shame that we couldn't capitalise, but their GK made a great save. Cheltenham were only going to get better in the second, but we still seemed on top. Don't panic, if you can't win, don't lose. CoYB 2

Lathers added 23:36 - Feb 22

14 goals scored in his 11 games in charge and 7 of them came in 2 games. Doesn’t matter how many clean sheets we keep, those goal scoring stats won’t get us promoted. Keep rotating the strikers and none of them will get red hot and right now the only thing the side is missing is a striker bang in form like Bonne was early season. -2

churchmans added 23:37 - Feb 22

2 pts dropped and we cant seem to win 3 games on the trot!

Roll on saturday and we can start again! Draw or lose then i feel playoffs will be lost -2

MickMillsTash added 23:43 - Feb 22

Set pieces need some polish

A few front post Bonne headers earlier in the season gave goals but tonight not good enough.

Good First half played with a lot of confidence but we needed to score. Cheltenham nowhere near us but teams in this league are well organised and they tightened up in the second and we lost our way

Substitutions confused matters.

Burns Thompson and Carroll looked the passengers in the second half.

Still a long way to go 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 23:48 - Feb 22

Spot on analysis fro McK again. I loved that first half and in the 2nd we were still the better team by far. We created a lot but didn't get a break which is often what you need. This defensive record alongside the goal threat will get us where we need to be but it's just a matter of if we can get there this season. It's not gone and still all to play for plus bang in form so COYB -1

Lathers added 23:56 - Feb 22

@Fat Boy Dim - defensive record alongside the ‘goal threat’? What goal threat have I been missing each of the last 11 games I’ve watched? For a team that has soooo much possession each game, we do not carry a goal threat which is why we’ve only scored 14 goals in the last 11 games! We were lucky to beat Gills 1-0 and had we not we’d have drawn 3 of the last 4 games 0-0.

0

