McKenna: Evans Out For a Few Weeks

Tuesday, 22nd Feb 2022 23:15 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues will be without midfielder Lee Evans for a few weeks due to the knee injury the Welshman suffered in the latter stages of Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Burton Albion. Burns came off for the final few seconds of the win against the Brewers having suffered the knock in a challenge and missed this evening's 0-0 draw with Cheltenham. “Lee Evans has picked up a knee injury up at the end of the game on Saturday,” McKenna said. “Unfortunately it’s going to be a few weeks, nothing majorly serious but he’s picked up an injury there, so he’s going to miss a few weeks. “Obviously it’s a blow for us having missed him for a couple of games for a couple of different reasons already and I thought his performance on Saturday was outstanding and he does give us a different balance to the team. “But we have good players ready to come in, probably not of the same profile of Lee and it’s up to us to find the right balance now for the games going forward in attack and defence.” Asked about James Norwood’s absence from the 18 against the Robins, McKenna added: “James, as the situation’s been all along, we’ve got a lot of forward options, we have good options. James has done well and been a good part of it for us and he will be again.”

ArnieM added 23:41 - Feb 22

That could just tip things for us now I fear, because out midfield is a lot weaker without the Morsy : Evans combination. The replacements don’t come anywhere near enough that combination .. 0

Dissboyitfc added 23:44 - Feb 22

I am pretty sure Burns was playing! 0

