Ipswich Town 0-0 Cheltenham Town - Highlights

Wednesday, 23rd Feb 2022 11:44 Highlights of last night's 0-0 home draw with Cheltenham Town via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 11:58 - Feb 23

Omg that chance for WB...if only he'd put that away, but no criticism of him as he's been fantastic for us this season. 0

