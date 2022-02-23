U23s in Premier Cup Action at Stowmarket
Wednesday, 23rd Feb 2022 12:08
Town are expected to field a strong U23s team in this evening’s rearranged Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final tie at Stowmarket Town (KO 7.45pm).
The tie was originally set to be played last Tuesday but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Kieron Dyer's side, who are currently second in Professional Development League Two South, were given a bye through to this stage of the competition.
Photo: Matchday Images
