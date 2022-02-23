Nine-Man Town Youngsters Exit Premier Cup at Stowmarket

Wednesday, 23rd Feb 2022 21:49

A young Town XI exited the Suffolk Premier Cup after losing 3-1 at Stowmarket Town and ending the game with nine men.

Callum Page put a team made up of U18s and U23s in front in the 14th minute but Evan Collard levelled for the home side on 38.

On the hour, the Blues lost Brooklyn Kabongolo after the central defender was shown a second yellow card and then a red.

The Stowmarket team included ex-Blues Reggie Lambe, Jack Ainsley and Chris Casement and a minute after the dismissal, one-time Northern Ireland international centre-half Casement gave the home side the lead.

Willie Clemons made it 3-1 in the 68th minute, then in the final minute Town striker Tete Yengi joined Kabongolo in taking an early bath.

Town: Bort, Agbaje (F Barbrook 75), Crane, Bradshaw, Knock (Manly 66), Kabongolo, Okunowo, Page, Siziba, Yengi, Bello (Nwabueze 58). Subs: White, Stephenson.





Photo: Action Images