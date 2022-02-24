Morecambe Reappoint Adams as Manager
Thursday, 24th Feb 2022 10:30
Saturday’s opponents Morecambe have named former boss Derek Adams as their new manager following Stephen Robinson’s departure for St Mirren on Tuesday.
Adams, 46, was previously in charge at the Mazuma Stadium from November 2019 until last June when he resigned to take over at Bradford, where he was sacked earlier this month.
In his previous spell with the Shrimps, Adams saw them to League Two safety in the 2019/20 campaign, then in his only full season saw them to the play-offs having only missed out on automatic promotion by a point.
They defeated Newport County 1-0 after extra time in the final at Wembley to take their place in League One for the first time. They currently sit fourth from bottom, two points from safety.
“I am really looking forward to it, we have obviously got a challenge between now and the end of the season to stay in League One, we are in the relegation zone at this moment in time,” he told the official Morecambe website.
“I know the football club well, they were very good to me when I was here before, the co-chairmen, the board of directors, the supporters, the staff and the players were fantastic, and it was an really easy decision for me to come back.”
Co-chairmen Rod Taylor and Graham Howse added: “Derek is someone who has already written himself into Morecambe history after leading the club to League One level for the first time. He knows the place inside out and now returns to make further progress with us.
“He was the manager we earmarked straight away, we knew there would be a possibility that he would come back as we have a strong relationship with him, and after a whirlwind two days, we absolutely believe he is the right person to ensure our status in League One.
“We would like to thank [goalkeeper-coach] Barry Roche for leading the team on Tuesday night against Rotherham United, which on another day, could have seen us leave South Yorkshire with a point, at least.
“This wasn’t the first time that Barry has stepped in while we looked to recruit a new manager, and we can not thank him enough for his unquestionable professionalism once again.
“We are sure you will all join us in wishing Derek the best of luck in the position, and will get behind him and the team as we look to pick up three valuable points against Ipswich Town on Saturday.”
Adams is set to take training for the first time to today ahead of the weekend home game against the Blues.
Photo: Action Images
