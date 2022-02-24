Baggott: We'll Push For a Play-Off Place

Thursday, 24th Feb 2022 12:53 Centre-half Elkan Baggott says Town’s U23s are now pushing on to replicate last season’s play-off finish having made a slow start to their Professional Development League Two South campaign. On Monday, Kieron Dyer’s side beat Watford 3-0 at Playford Road with central defender Cameron Stewart scoring twice and striker Tyreece Simpson once. The result, the young Blues’ fifth win on the trot, saw them make up ground on leaders Cardiff at the top of PDL2 South with the gap now only two points, although with Town having played a game more. Last season, Town finished second before losing to Sheffield United in the play-off semi-finals. “It was a challenging match,” Indonesia international Baggott, who was skippering the Blues, told the club site regarding the victory over the Hornets. “I think those were probably the toughest conditions that we’ve played in. I said to myself before the coin toss that we should factor in the wind. “We did well to stick at it and grind through that first half, but in the second half we showed our quality. “I think we dominated. They didn’t have too much and the third goal we scored was first-class. “The ball was straight through their backline and it was a great finish by Ty. We got through the weather and finished the game off in style. “We’re always looking to be a threat from set pieces, we always try to get our head on things and I try to use my physicality. It’s something that came off today. I got an assist and Cam scored twice.” Regarding his side’s form, the 19-year-old added: “It was quite a slow start to the campaign. We’ve got a hold of ourselves now though and we’ll just push for a play-off position. “Additionally, we probably have the best coaches there are in the league. Their combined experience and game management have really helped us. “Obviously Kieron was a quality player, and in terms of attacking play and quickness he’s brilliant. “Before every game, we go out there and know what to expect. That comes from everyone working hard, including our analyst [Adam Cuthbert] and the team. “Our fitness coach [Nathan Griffith] has also made us stronger, and we have outrun every team this season.” While the first team have recorded five clean sheets in their last five games, the U23s have picked up three in their winning run over the same number of matches. “It’s something that we are looking to copy off the first team,” Colchester-raised Baggott continued. “They’re playing three at the back and so are we. “We look at how they are playing defensively and they are doing an unbelievable job at the back. We just look to try and replicate it.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BLUEBEAT added 13:14 - Feb 24

People from Indonesia post here 👇🏼 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments