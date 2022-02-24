McKenna: No Surgery For Evans

Thursday, 24th Feb 2022 14:38 Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Lee Evans won’t need surgery on the knee he injured in last Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Burton and that no one else has picked up a fitness issue ahead of this weekend’s trip to Morecambe. Evans limped off in the closing stages against the Brewers, the missed the 0-0 draw with Cheltenham on Tuesday. “He’s seen the specialist during the week and thankfully he doesn’t need surgery, so it’s a matter of weeks not months,” McKenna said. “We’ve not put an exact date on his return, we’ll see how he recovers over the next week or so.” Asked whether everyone made it through Tuesday unscathed, he added: “No major issues after Tuesday, everybody else is fighting to get fit and make their way onto the bus for Morecambe.”

Ipswichbusiness added 15:27 - Feb 24

“weeks not months”.



There aren’t many weeks of the season to go. 0

DifferentGravy added 15:44 - Feb 24

Hopefully he is back soon. Afraid Carroll is not the answer as a replacement. Too weak, easily knocked off the ball, doesnt win much in the air. Technically sound but his passes are too often backwards/side ways and he offers no attacking impetus at all. 0

Edmundo added 15:44 - Feb 24

El Miz will step up. Rest up and recover fully, Lee. 0

