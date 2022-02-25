Shutting Up Shop Would Not Be The Answer - Notes for Morecambe

Friday, 25th Feb 2022 15:00 by TomTheWriter After a disappointing draw at home to Cheltenham during the week, Ipswich travel to Lancashire to face Morecambe and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. With some of the sides above Town dropping points during the week, Kieran McKenna’s Blues are on the road again on Saturday as they look to hunt down three teams above them and reach the top six. Their opponents Morecambe have gone six games without a win and find themselves in a relegation battle. This season, Cole Stockton has been imperious in front of goal, Toumani Diagouraga has offered strength and stability in the midfield with Greg Leigh an inspired signing at left-back. Out With the New, In With the Old “He tried to play champagne football with footballers not up to it. It was pretty at times but far too easy to play against”, “Talked the talk and sold us a dream but the more you look in to it, he might have been a dud”, “In some ways it's probably best he goes north of the border. I can't see the Scottish Premier League being a big draw to our players and Cole will probably leave in the summer but will want a Championship club.” Stephen Robinson On Monday afternoon, it was reported that St Mirren had requested permission to speak to Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson. The next day, he was confirmed as the new boss of the Scottish side. “Welcome back Derek [Adams] and for all our sakes let's hope you can keep us in League One this season”, “Given the fantastic home support this season and also considering the absence of supporters (mainly) in Derek's season with us when we won promotion from League Two to League One, I truly hope that that fantastic home support will raise the roof on Saturday, welcoming him back and wishing him (and the team) well”, “Welcome back Derek. You may be a dour Scotsman but you are our dour Scotsman!” His replacement? The man who got Morecambe promoted to League One via the play-offs last season. Adams had been the manager of League Two side Bradford City, but was sacked this month after an underwhelming seven months in charge. He returned on Thursday with his first game in charge on Saturday. The State of Play “Every team from 16th down is either getting beat or not playing”, “Not a bad day at the office after all. Get something at Rotherham would be a superb result”, “Now played same amount of games as the Wobbles and their goal difference has had a hit today too.” As it stands, the Shrimps find themselves in 21st place in League One with seven wins, nine draws and 17 defeats from their 33 games. “If we get anything from the Rotherham game it will be one of our best ever results in the Football League”, “Been some fantastic results over the years”, “Would be just like us to put in a performance that would confound some of the Radio Lancashire football pundits.” Morecambe sit 12 places and 22 points behind Ipswich Town heading into the fixture on Saturday and a victory over the hosts would help the Blues close the gap to the play-offs. The Squad Currently, in the Morecambe squad, they have a strong selection of midfielders to choose from, with the arrival of Ousmane Fane adding some depth to the middle of the park. Their weakest position looks to be their defence, having conceded the second-most goals in League One this season with only Doncaster working with a leakier defence. Strength-wise, Shrimps fans have found a little to be positive about. “We should’ve overcome it and taken a point at least, such was the strength of our second half showing”, “[Stockton] gives defenders a nightmare with his strength and hold up play and also puts a shift in in defence when needed”, “What a club we are though! Must say we are as strong now as ever.” However, on the other hand, they have found a few negatives. “Ryan Delaney really is the weak link”, “[Anthony] O'Connor has had good games recently, but is weak in the air and makes mistakes like Saturday”, “[Liam] Gibson looks good on the left of the three but [Wes] McDonald is a very weak wing back.” Rotherham United 2-0 Morecambe “Great effort by the lads and they should all be proud they put a great shift in and the recent events don't seem to have affected them”, “That second half was great, [goalkeeper-coach and caretaker-manager] Barry Roche always manages to get a reaction and get his team to play good football”, “Can’t fault the effort, just need to take the chances we create!” “Maybe Baz should be promoted to assistant manager obviously depending on who gets the job. He could still coach the keepers”, “The lads did everything in the second 45 and the fans, club and players should be proud of what they did despite the loss”, “Unfortunately chances don't count in the league table.” On Tuesday night, under the charge of Roche, Morecambe fell to a 2-0 defeat to top-of-the-table Rotherham United. Morecambe 1-1 Gillingham “We are far too passive and over play it against the teams in and around us. We shouldn't expect to just beat teams that are struggling, we haven't earned that right yet but really should be going at them at least”, “Robinson says we had 70 per cent possession but we know that that doesn't always win games. We went up with an average of half that last season”, “Maybe a quick ball forward would be enough to put the defence in problems.” “Good show of character from the team and we need to win a game unexpectedly soon - Saturday at Shrewsbury would be ideal”, “I was a little perplexed and disappointed when, with virtually the last play of the game, we had a free-kick and decided to play a short ball instead of punting it into the box”, “Absolutely gutted not to win that. Thought we were really excellent and properly dominated the game.” Due to the postponement of the game last Saturday, Morecambe’s last fixture under Robinson was a 1-1 draw at home to fellow relegation candidates Gillingham with Jonathan Obika scoring the equaliser for the home side. Goalkeepers “The defence is looking much better with [Jacob] Bedeau and [Trevor] Carson”, “Also happy with Carson in goal - he'll be disappointed with the Spurs equaliser having come for a cross and not got anywhere near it”, “Carson looks assured too.” Currently on loan from Dundee United, Northern Ireland international Carson joined the Shrimps in January after the recall of Jokull Andresson by Reading. Immediately took over as the number one goalkeeper. “I assume Adam Smith will still be in goal and wanting to keep a clean sheet”, “Welcome to Morecambe Adam. We hope your stay will be a long and happy one.”

Another new goalkeeper to arrive in January, Smith spent the first part of the season with Stevenage, before joining Morecambe on a permanent deal. Currently the back up to Carson after the mutual termination of Kyle Letheren’s contract. Defenders “Such a clear push on [Ryan] McLaughlin for their second. Not even a naughty little nudge, two hands”, “Noticed how I haven't said anything about McLaughlin who works his socks off?”, “Gibson and McLaughlin performed excellently in roles that we have not really been accustomed to seeing them play.” Ryan McLaughlin One of two right-backs in the Morecambe squad for the season, McLaughlin has been rotating with, and sometimes playing alongside, Ryan Cooney in the backline this year. Has missed the last three games due to a torn calf. “The free-kick was too straight and Cooney shouted for Shane [McLoughlin] to go wide to create a better crossing angle”, “Cooney has been suspect with following runners and getting out to stop crosses this season”, “Cooney is more attacking.” A key player in their promotion run last season, Cooney has started six of the last seven games for Morecambe. Usually found at right-back, he can deputise as a wing-back if the Shrimps switch their tactics. “Thankfully our defence is having a decent game so far! All playing well, but Bedeau in particular. Fantastic defending header from him a moment ago. My man of the match so far”, “Bedeau is a rock and is going to be some player”, “Agree about Bedeau, seems to have made a difference in defence.” On loan from fellow Lancashire side Burnley, Bedeau has slotted into the Morecambe defence admirably after the departure of Delaney to Scunthorpe United. The young defender has a bright future ahead of him. “I can see the link with [Rhys] Bennett for the Accrington goals, but not fair to put any real blame on him given the circumstances”, “We should be all over Rhys Bennett in the summer”, “I really rate Rhys Bennett.” Snapped up from Gillingham last month, Bennett was a surprise pick-up considering the position of the Gills in the league and his lack of influence on matchdays. Adds some depth to the defence. “I didn’t catch the name of the co-commentator, but he really doesn’t like Gibson”, “Hope he has a cracker now we’ve gone 3-5-2. As much as it's quite annoying bringing it up once every five seconds, he is right about Gibson”, “Must say I like to see Gibson in the team but Leigh has also been very good.” Morecambe’s starting left-back last season, Gibson has found game time hard to come by this season after the arrival of Leigh. Hasn’t featured in the last five games, but could be in for a recall with Derek Adams as manager. Full-Back “I hope we use some of the compensation to tie Greg Leigh up with a longer contract”, “The usually dependable Greg Leigh has had a real off-day so far”, “Have to say that Robinson made a tactical error in putting Gibbo on when Leigh clearly only need an extra minute to run off his injury.” One of Morecambe’s stronger performers in the leaky defence, Leigh has one goal and three assists to his name this season from both left-back and left wing. “He is now free to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs, which in footballing terms includes Scotland and Northern Ireland, so Scottish interest would be a worry, [there are more] complex rules over Wales as they are in the English system”, “Two things, firstly Greg Leigh and Cole Stockton are definitely better players now”, “Greg Leigh's last club was Aberdeen and he's been one of our best players this season.” With his contract running down, there are rumours that Leigh could be someone targeted by Robinson in the summer having been the one to bring him down from Scotland. Morecambe will be hoping to tie down a player who has been impressive this year. Centre-Back “O'Connor came close from a corner, right at the end of the first half but other than that, we've been really poor”, “O'Connor is a man inspired”, “O'Connor was a close second, but had one mistake that really should have gifted their lad a goal.” A defender with an eye for goal, O’Connor has four goals and four assists to his name this season. Sometimes caught out with his aerial duels in defence, O’Connor has shown his capability with the ball at his feet around the box. “When the signing of Bedeau was announced, Robbo alluded that he would head everything as though he would complement O'Connor by adding more competency in the air”, “I have been critical of O'Connor at times but watching him that first 45 yesterday he was a beast and cleared everything”, “The Spurs fans are all praising Morecambe particularly O'Connor and Cooney.” The scorer of the opener in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in January, O’Connor has worked with a number of other defenders this season to try and find a consistent pairing. The partnership with Bedeau looks to be the strongest so far. Midfielders “I've been critical of [Adam] Phillips, but he's really worked hard today”, “We are in a fight and frankly some of our signings don't look interested in that and some like Phillips and [Jonah] Ayunga are inconsistent and there is no way of knowing whether the good player or mediocre player will turn up”, “Wasted free-kick just now by Phillips.” Adam Phillips Morecambe’s second top goalscorer this season, Phillips has six goals and has three assists to his name as he provides some much-needed threat from the midfield. “I miss Phillips/[Aaron] Wildig bombing into the area and scoring”, “For what it's worth, I think Wildig has to start. They will badly need people who don't panic on the ball”, “Wildig playing really well too.” One of the Shrimps’ main threats last season, Wildig has struggled to keep himself fit this season, featuring on 14 occasions, only seven of those starts. He will want to find his feet under Adams once again. “I initially questioned [Alfie] McCalmont's selection ahead of Wildig for the Spurs game (following on from Doncaster), but I think it was spot on as McCalmont had the legs”, “Lovely player but he had a bit of a nightmare first half”, “I'd throw Toums [Diagouraga] in for McCalmont.” On loan from Leeds United, McCalmont has only featured once in the last eight games as he works his way back from injury. May be in for a run of games under the new manager. “It was always going to be the case that a number wouldn't live up to expectations ie McDonald, Delaney and [Josh] McPake”, “On McDonald - he's struggled massively, but the amount of grief he gets is incredibly unfair”, “It would be mutually beneficial if he could learn to trap the ball without taking it out of play, show some awareness of space, run into space, run in general, occasionally use his non-dominant foot to make himself less one-dimensional, look interested.” Snapped up from Walsall in the summer, McDonald started the season in the side before falling out of favour over the past few months. Has featured only twice in the last 15 games. Academy Graduate “Football in nearly impossible conditions which had a direct impact on the equaliser, in addition to poor game-management from McLoughlin”, “Big shoutout to McLoughlin too. What an incredible signing he's turned out to be”, “Both McLoughlin’s are steady away as well.” Shane McLoughlin Ex-Ipswich academy player McLoughlin one start, in the League Cup against Crystal Palace, and one sub appearance, in the 2-2 Championship draw at home to Middlesbrough in 2018 when he won a penalty. Now, with Morecambe, he will look to showcase why he shouldn’t have been let go in 2019. Winger “[Arthur] Gnahoua had a sloppy first half but improved in the second and picked some really nice spots in front of the Doncaster defence”, “I'd love to be proven wrong but Gnahoua and McDonald are incredibly uninspiring subs”, “Gnahoua works well in it too and while he hasn't consistently set the world alight, he has shown himself to be a competent player at this level.” Previously with Bolton Wanderers, Gnahoua has two goals and four assists this season. Not the greatest goal contribution for someone with 29 appearances. One of Morecambe’s issues this season has been scoring goals, aside from Stockton, of course. “Gnahoua good to have back, and hopefully McPake can show a bit coming back from injury”, “Gnahoua hasn't always dug up trees but has been a pretty solid performer”, “In my view we looked stronger defensively with Arthur and Aaron than we did with Adam and [Dylan] Connolly.” Was mainly used as a super sub at Bolton, but has been one of the most used players in the attack for Morecambe this season. Likely to be starting on either the right or left wing against Ipswich. Centre Midfielder “Diagouraga is running this game from midfield, he’s really grabbed this game by the scruff of the neck”, “What a cracking goal from Toums!”, “Toums's goal was an incredible hit, really shows the power of the strike!” Ex-Ipswich loanee Diagouraga has been imperious for Morecambe this season, featuring on 35 occasions in the middle of the park under Robinson. He was also a strong performer under Adams last year so is likely to keep his place in the midfield. “If we need our best players on the pitch why isn’t Toumani Diagouraga playing?”, “Diagouraga was my man of the match but I wasn't unhappy when they announced [Callum] Jones, who I think will have done enough to make the shirt his to lose”, “Thank goodness for Toums.” Diagouraga only spent six months with Town on loan from Leeds, before spells with Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town and Swindon Town prior to joining Morecambe in January 2020. At the age of 34, he is playing some of his best football. Attack “Cole can do better than St Mirren, isn't that where Obika came from and he is a different level apart to Obika”, “Obika's fine strike was just rewards for the team's efforts and was greeted by a level of sound until the final whistle that was outstanding”, “Good to see a bit of quality from Obika.” Obika didn’t start his Morecambe career until December, having suffered a serious injury at the beginning of the season. Scored against Gillingham, but is more likely to be found on the bench. Jonathan Obika “He’s another Dylan Connolly, fast with no technical ability”, “Dylan Connolly’s agent is worth his weight in gold”, “Dylan Connolly has swapped League Two for League One after joining Morecambe.” Picked up from Northampton in January, former Town winger Connolly only spent six months with the Cobblers before making the jump to Morecambe. Hasn’t scored yet as he looks to force his way into the starting XI. “He definitely sold us a dream about been able to develop players but the only one that has made a big improvement is Ayunga”, “I just hope we can get Ayunga and Obika to continue their improvement and we may just shock some of the higher teams”, “Phillips and Ayunga are inconsistent and there is no way of knowing whether the good player or mediocre player will turn up.” With five goals to his name this season, Ayunga has shown his versatility across the attacking line as both a striker and a winger. He will need to add some more goals to his name to help steer Morecambe clear of the relegation zone. “[Courtney] Duffus, McDonald, Obika, Gnahoua and I'm afraid Ayunga are not natural goalscorers”, “Duffus has been out injured almost as long so I don’t think it’s fair to judge either just yet”, “In my opinion, Duffus and Ayunga are not good enough for League One.” Came off the bench on Tuesday for his first appearance in six games and only his second in 14. Hasn’t scored in eight games for the club this season and it remains to be seen how much of a role he will play under Adams. Striker “Cole's conduct has been fantastic throughout all the speculation and every credit to him for that. His performance level never dropped during the window”, “It's inevitable that the club will receive interest in our goal machine during this current transfer window that hasn't much longer to run”, “I'm fine with losing Stockton to be honest as long as it's not now but in the summer and we get a decent fee for him.” Cole Stockton Morecambe’s leading man this season has been Stockton, with an impressive 21 goals and two assists from 36 games. His performances have seen him gain interest from clubs higher up the ladder with relegation to League Two almost certainly signalling the end of his incredible run with the club. “We play well but still lose and still no one chips in with a goal or two to support Stockton”, “The very obvious problem is that if teams stop Stockton from scoring, they stop Morecambe from scoring”, “I think £1 million should be the figure we look for in the summer. Would be a good amount to invest in further securing our place in League One or trying to bounce back up again from League Two.” He will need to keep scoring goals if Morecambe are to have any chance of staying up this season, but he hasn’t scored in his last three and faces a Town side who are yet to concede a goal to a recognised striker under Kieran McKenna and have kept five clean sheets in a row, equalling a club record. Morecambe Fans on ITFC “Ipswich not conceded a goal in the last five games”, “Robinson's first League One match was versus Ipswich. If we appoint a new manager this week, their first League One game will be against Ipswich. Can't have happened often, where two new managers in the same season both start their campaigns against the same opposition?”, “I can really see us surprising Ipswich on Saturday as long as we tighten up a bit at the back”, “Twenty-one years ago this was the biggest match in our history. Now just another league fixture. Should be another 5,000-plus gate and hopefully a positive result. How many can claim to have been to all four fixtures?” Last Time Out – Ipswich Town 2-2 Morecambe FC “Just watched the highlights and for me their second goal looked very much offside, but still a superb start and something that we can build on”, “Tremendous day out that was! Whole team were immense particularly Cole. Really thought we had them towards the end, looked like they'd run out of ideas”, “Not all that impressed by Ipswich so far, they've got clear quality but they seem quite lazy.” “Well, every single one of us would have taken a point at the start, certainly shows we can scrap with the big boys!”, “But to go to Ipswich, one of the favourites for promotion, and get a point and be so close to all three should make every Shrimp fan proud of its club”, “Despite the late goal feeling like a bit of a sucker punch, I doubt that anyone wouldn't have taken a point against the favourites to win the league.” Back in August, in the first game of the 2021/22 League One season, Ipswich hosted Morecambe in what should have been a favourable fixture for the home side. However, it took a 90th minute Macauley Bonne equaliser for the Blues to take a point, in what was the opening game of a very underwhelming few months under Paul Cook. Websites There is only one forum for a die-hard Morecambe fan, and that is ShrimpsVoices. A detailed account of all things Morecambe.

Europablue added 15:55 - Feb 25

The defending was shocking on display on the home fixture, surely we won't be that poor again? This is a must-win game now! 0

