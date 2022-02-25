No Chesterfield Approach For Simpson
Friday, 25th Feb 2022 10:16
Tyreece Simpson is reported to be a loan target of former Blues boss Paul Cook’s Chesterfield, however, TWTD understands Town have received no approach for the 20-year-old striker.
Simpson, who is back at Portman Road having scored 11 goals while on loan with League Two Swindon in the first half of the season, is said to be wanted by Cook but with other National League sides also keen.
National League clubs are able to sign players on loan outside the transfer window and it would be little surprise if Cook were to show interest in some of Town’s talented U23s with the likes of Simpson, Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa having enjoyed impressive seasons.
However, we understand the Blues have received no approach from Cook for any of their players and no other club is currently showing firm interest in Simpson.
Whether that situation changes before the National League deadline in late March remains to be seen.
Chesterfield remain second in the National League table despite having drawn one and lost two since Cook returned as boss on February 10th.
Photo: TWTD
