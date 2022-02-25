No Chesterfield Approach For Simpson

Friday, 25th Feb 2022 10:16 Tyreece Simpson is reported to be a loan target of former Blues boss Paul Cook’s Chesterfield, however, TWTD understands Town have received no approach for the 20-year-old striker. Simpson, who is back at Portman Road having scored 11 goals while on loan with League Two Swindon in the first half of the season, is said to be wanted by Cook but with other National League sides also keen. National League clubs are able to sign players on loan outside the transfer window and it would be little surprise if Cook were to show interest in some of Town’s talented U23s with the likes of Simpson, Cameron Humphreys and Tawanda Chirewa having enjoyed impressive seasons. However, we understand the Blues have received no approach from Cook for any of their players and no other club is currently showing firm interest in Simpson. Whether that situation changes before the National League deadline in late March remains to be seen. Chesterfield remain second in the National League table despite having drawn one and lost two since Cook returned as boss on February 10th. I’m told #Spireites are looking at bringing back Jimmy Ryan to the club. Talks are underway and PC is keen to bring him back few question marks around his fitness however.



Tyreece Simpson is also being discussed but a couple other national league clubs are expressing interest. pic.twitter.com/YEWFRegXmY — Charlie Walden (@WallySpire) February 24, 2022

Photo: TWTD



mojo added 10:27 - Feb 25

It would be a backward step for him given he has already proved himself at League 2 level to some degree. A real shame he couldn't continue his development at Swindon which would seem to have been best for all parties, whatever the circumstances we don't fully know about. 1

Linkboy13 added 11:01 - Feb 25

Would like to see Baggott go there but the club don't seem to think he's ready to take a step up yet. 0

chorltonskylineblue added 11:12 - Feb 25

@mojo - think you're underestimating the National League. Lots of league players have dropped down there this season as money and standard is good. Just ask Bolton who lost to a decent Stockport side in the FA Cup (didn't stop Bolton taking 6 points off us). Simpson needs competitive football and National League is a hell of a lot more competitive than our U23s. I'm all for it if it's the right move for Simpson. He'd need a good chance of game time. 0

