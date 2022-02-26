Four Changes For Town at Morecambe
Saturday, 26th Feb 2022 14:19
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes to his side for this afternoon’s game at Morecambe with Tyreeq Bakinson, Sone Aluko, James Norwood and Macauley Bonne all starting.
Bakinson comes into the midfield for Tom Carroll, who drops to the bench, with Aluko set to start as a number 10 behind Norwood and Bonne with Conor Chaplin, Bersant Celina and Kayden Jackson also among the subs.
Morecambe, with returning former manager Derek Adams back in charge for the first time, are unchanged from Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Rotherham with former Blues midfielder Shane McLoughlin and ex-loanee Toumani Diagoraga both starting and one-time Blues winger Dylan Connolly on the bench.
Morecambe: Carson, Leigh, O'Connor (c), Bedeau, Diagouraga, Stockton, Ayunga, McLoughlin, Cooney, Fane, Bennett. Subs: Smith, Wildig, Connolly, Obika, Phillips, Gibson, Duffus.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Morsy (c), Bakinson, Thompson, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Carroll, Celina, Chaplin, Jackson, Pigott. Referee: Matthew Donohue (Manchester).
Photo: Pagepix
