Four Changes For Town at Morecambe

Saturday, 26th Feb 2022 14:19 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes to his side for this afternoon’s game at Morecambe with Tyreeq Bakinson, Sone Aluko, James Norwood and Macauley Bonne all starting. Bakinson comes into the midfield for Tom Carroll, who drops to the bench, with Aluko set to start as a number 10 behind Norwood and Bonne with Conor Chaplin, Bersant Celina and Kayden Jackson also among the subs. Morecambe, with returning former manager Derek Adams back in charge for the first time, are unchanged from Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Rotherham with former Blues midfielder Shane McLoughlin and ex-loanee Toumani Diagoraga both starting and one-time Blues winger Dylan Connolly on the bench. Morecambe: Carson, Leigh, O'Connor (c), Bedeau, Diagouraga, Stockton, Ayunga, McLoughlin, Cooney, Fane, Bennett. Subs: Smith, Wildig, Connolly, Obika, Phillips, Gibson, Duffus. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Morsy (c), Bakinson, Thompson, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Carroll, Celina, Chaplin, Jackson, Pigott. Referee: Matthew Donohue (Manchester).

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



OwainG1992 added 14:23 - Feb 26

Was Dylan Connely one of the big hopes for Mick from Ireland? 0

TimmyH added 14:39 - Feb 26

A bit more rotating (again)...surprised that Jackson is now on the subs bench and Bonne is now back in now surely has to do something! Good to see Aluko is starting...need the 3 points. COYB! 2

Edmundo added 14:46 - Feb 26

Need to get out of the blocks quickly... 1

ImAbeliever added 14:47 - Feb 26

TimmyH, I believe it’s tactical rather than rotation. Based on KMcK comments this week. All of todays 11 look good to me. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments