Celina Makes Norwegian Apartment Available to Ukrainian Refugees
Sunday, 27th Feb 2022 13:07
Town forward Bersant Celina has made his apartment in Norway available to Ukrainian refugees escaping Russia’s invasion.
Celina himself was a refugee as a child having moved to Norway as a two-year-old to escape the war in his native Kosovo.
His father Edvar tweeted his son’s intention to make his apartment in Drammen in south-eastern Norway available to a Ukrainian family for free.
The 25-year-old is on loan with the Blues from French side Dijon this season, his second spell at Portman Road.
Photo: Pagepix
