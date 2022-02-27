Celina Makes Norwegian Apartment Available to Ukrainian Refugees

Sunday, 27th Feb 2022 13:07 Town forward Bersant Celina has made his apartment in Norway available to Ukrainian refugees escaping Russia’s invasion. Celina himself was a refugee as a child having moved to Norway as a two-year-old to escape the war in his native Kosovo. His father Edvar tweeted his son’s intention to make his apartment in Drammen in south-eastern Norway available to a Ukrainian family for free. The 25-year-old is on loan with the Blues from French side Dijon this season, his second spell at Portman Road. pic.twitter.com/oiup8mhN0G — Edvar Celina (@EdvarCelina) February 27, 2022

Photo: Pagepix



Lord_Mac added 13:15 - Feb 27

Proud to support Ipswich Town this morning 3

BlueArrow added 13:15 - Feb 27

Nice one Sainty. 2

WirralBlue added 13:32 - Feb 27

Brilliant, great thing to do 0

KernewekBlue added 13:38 - Feb 27

Such a practical, caring and helpful thing to do... well done Bersant!



My prayers are with the people of Ukraine and I hope with all my heart that they prevail in the face of needless aggression from that self-important, maniacal despot, Putin. 0

legoman added 13:39 - Feb 27

Thank you you lovely person. 0

