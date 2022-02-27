Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Celina Makes Norwegian Apartment Available to Ukrainian Refugees
Sunday, 27th Feb 2022 13:07

Town forward Bersant Celina has made his apartment in Norway available to Ukrainian refugees escaping Russia’s invasion.

Celina himself was a refugee as a child having moved to Norway as a two-year-old to escape the war in his native Kosovo.

His father Edvar tweeted his son’s intention to make his apartment in Drammen in south-eastern Norway available to a Ukrainian family for free.

The 25-year-old is on loan with the Blues from French side Dijon this season, his second spell at Portman Road.


Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Lord_Mac added 13:15 - Feb 27
Proud to support Ipswich Town this morning
3

BlueArrow added 13:15 - Feb 27
Nice one Sainty.
2

WirralBlue added 13:32 - Feb 27
Brilliant, great thing to do
0

KernewekBlue added 13:38 - Feb 27
Such a practical, caring and helpful thing to do... well done Bersant!

My prayers are with the people of Ukraine and I hope with all my heart that they prevail in the face of needless aggression from that self-important, maniacal despot, Putin.
0

legoman added 13:39 - Feb 27
Thank you you lovely person.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 286 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022