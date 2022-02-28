U23s Host Swans Aiming For Sixth Win on the Trot

Monday, 28th Feb 2022 12:34

Kieron Dyer’s U23s will be looking to make it six wins from six when they host Swansea City behind closed doors at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

Kane Vincent-Young, Idris El Mizouni and Tyreece Simpson are among the starters, along with keeper Nick Hayes, who returned to the Blues on deadline day in January from Hemel Hempstead Town having been released in the summer of 2018.

A win would put the young Blues top of Professional Development League Two South with current leaders Cardiff in action at home to third-placed Bristol City tomorrow. Swansea are currently seventh.

Town: Hayes, Stewart, Baggott (c), Armin, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Smith, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson. Subs: White, Alexander, Curtis, Bello, Siziba.





Photo: Matchday Images