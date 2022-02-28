Simpson Nets Twice as U23s Beat Swans to Hit Top of Table
Monday, 28th Feb 2022 15:09
Tyreece Simpson scored twice and Idris El Mizouni and Tawanda Chirewa once each as Town’s U23s beat Swansea 4-1 at Playford Road, their sixth win in a row, to move to the top of Professional Development League Two South.
El Mizouni, one of two senior players in the side along with Kane Vincent-Young, opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a deflected low drive with Chirewa adding the second - his 11th PDL2 South goal of the season - six minutes later when he profited from a mix-up in the Swans defence.
The Welshmen pulled on back on 42 but Simpson restored the Blues’ two-goal advantage seven minutes after the restart when he benefited from another defensive slip-up.
Simpson made it four in the 66th minute when he rounded the keeper before finding the net.
The victory sees Kieron Dyer’s side go ahead of Cardiff at the top of PDL2 South by a point but with the Bluebirds having played two fewer games. They host third-placed Bristol City tomorrow.
Town: Hayes, Stewart (Alexander 75), Baggott (c), Armin, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Smith, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson (Curtis 83). Unused: White, Bello, Siziba.
Photo: Matchday Images
