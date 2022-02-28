Simpson Nets Twice as U23s Beat Swans to Hit Top of Table

Monday, 28th Feb 2022 15:09 Tyreece Simpson scored twice and Idris El Mizouni and Tawanda Chirewa once each as Town’s U23s beat Swansea 4-1 at Playford Road, their sixth win in a row, to move to the top of Professional Development League Two South. El Mizouni, one of two senior players in the side along with Kane Vincent-Young, opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a deflected low drive with Chirewa adding the second - his 11th PDL2 South goal of the season - six minutes later when he profited from a mix-up in the Swans defence. The Welshmen pulled on back on 42 but Simpson restored the Blues’ two-goal advantage seven minutes after the restart when he benefited from another defensive slip-up. Simpson made it four in the 66th minute when he rounded the keeper before finding the net. The victory sees Kieron Dyer’s side go ahead of Cardiff at the top of PDL2 South by a point but with the Bluebirds having played two fewer games. They host third-placed Bristol City tomorrow. Town: Hayes, Stewart (Alexander 75), Baggott (c), Armin, Vincent-Young, El Mizouni, Humphreys, Smith, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson (Curtis 83). Unused: White, Bello, Siziba.

Photo: Matchday Images



Ebantiass added 15:19 - Feb 28

This young man could be the real deal. An area we are lacking in as present, byt its very rare that you can rely wholly on a very young player with relatively little experience. Good luck to him and i would like to see him at least have a chance. The gaffa sees him and knows more than i so i trust his judgement. 1

Barty added 15:25 - Feb 28



Give him a go on Saturday. None of our first team strikers are in form so he cant do any worse. 2

Trac70 added 15:27 - Feb 28

The lad deserves at least a place on the bench on Saturday. Any 1 of our 4 strikers could make way for him on present form. 4

MattinLondon added 15:51 - Feb 28

Just because a young player seems to score for fun in U23 football it doesn’t mean that he will be able to do that in senior football. Charlie Brown scored for fun in Chelsea’s U23s but has so far failed to leave his mark in senior football.



I know that TS has scored a few in L2 , but if the clubs management thought that he’d be able to reproduce that in L1, he probably would have at least been on the bench. 0

