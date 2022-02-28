Supporters Club Events in Ipswich and Lowestoft

Monday, 28th Feb 2022 17:11

The official Supporters Club are staging events with current and former players in Ipswich and Lowestoft during March.

Skipper Sam Morsy, Wes Burns and Cameron Burgess will be attending a question and answer event in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite at Portman Road on Wednesday 16th March, hosted by Blues legend Mick Stockwell (7pm, arrival from 6.30pm).

Email contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk to reserve your place beforehand. Tickets will be priced at £5, cash only. A raffle will be held in aid of the Community Trust.

Meanwhile, legendary central defensive duo Terry Butcher and Russell Osman will be at Lowestoft Town’s Crown Meadow on Thursday 17th March. The evening gets under way at 7.30pm with the doors and bar open at 6.45pm Bar food will be available.

Tickets cost £10 and are available at Lowestoft Town or via contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk.





Photo: Matchday Images