More Than 24,000 Seats Sold For Lincoln Match

Monday, 28th Feb 2022 18:17

Town have sold more than 24,000 seats for the rearranged #PackOutPR fixture against Lincoln City on Tuesday 8th March (KO 7.45pm).

The game was originally set to be played on New Year’s Day as one of the three discounted #PackOutPR games over the holiday period but was postponed due to Covid cases among the visitors.

Adult seats are £15, seniors' £7.50, under-23s’ £5, under-19s' £3 and under-12s’ £1.50. Tickets are available here.

Tickets for the initial date are valid for next week’s match, while those fans who are unable to make it are entitled to a full refund via mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.

The #PackOutPR campaign will see season ticket holders receive TeamCard points dependent on the attendance, which will be added to accounts by 11th March.





Photo: Pagepix