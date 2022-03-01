Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls to Learn Quarter-Final Opponents
Tuesday, 1st Mar 2022 09:06

Ipswich Town Women will discover their FA Cup quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place from 9.15am this morning live on BBC One.

The Tractor Girls beat Southampton 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday to secure a place in the last eight.

Town, the lowest-ranked side still in the competition, are ball number seven in the draw.


Photo: Action Images



