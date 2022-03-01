Tractor Girls to Learn Quarter-Final Opponents

Tuesday, 1st Mar 2022 09:06 Ipswich Town Women will discover their FA Cup quarter-final opponents when the draw takes place from 9.15am this morning live on BBC One. The Tractor Girls beat Southampton 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday to secure a place in the last eight. Town, the lowest-ranked side still in the competition, are ball number seven in the draw. 🏆 The Tractor Girls are ball number 7️⃣ in tomorrow morning’s @VitalityWFACup Quarter-Final draw, live on BBC One at 9:15am.



Who do you want to see us face in the last eight, Town fans? 👀#itfc pic.twitter.com/O62qyQmWxP — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) February 28, 2022

Photo: Action Images



HopefulBlue69 added 09:51 - Mar 1

Ipswich v West Ham.... must be played at PR surely... pack it out!!! 2

