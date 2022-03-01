Tractor Girls Draw West Ham at Home

Tuesday, 1st Mar 2022 10:00 Ipswich Town Women have drawn West Ham United at home in the quarter-finals of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Hammers are currently seventh in the FA Women’s Super League. They beat Reading 1-0 away in the fifth round to reach the last eight. The tie at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe will be played on Sunday 20th March. Town are the only third tier side left in the competition and reached the quarter-finals by beating Southampton 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the Goldstar Ground on Sunday. Your #WomensFACup quarter-final fixtures! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3iafCqs7AH — Vitality Women's FA Cup (@VitalityWFACup) March 1, 2022



Photo: Action Images



TractorCam added 10:15 - Mar 1

Excellent tie, big opposition but not impossible to dream of victory. Glad it's at The Goldstar as well, 2,000 covering every corner is much better than say 3,000 spread out in the Magnus Stand at Portman Road. COYB! 0

