U18s Beaten By Swans

Tuesday, 1st Mar 2022 15:50 Town’s U18s were beaten 3-1 by Swansea City at St George’s Park this afternoon, Jesse Nwabueze scoring the Blues’ goal. The Swans were already three goals in front via Corey Hurford, Filip Lissah and Dan Watts before Nwabueze cut in from the left and found the corner of the net with 20 minutes remaining. Adem Atay’s side, who drew 2-2 at QPR on Saturday, remain second in Professional Development League Two South. Town: Williamson, Cousens (Graham 65), H Barbrook, Okunowo, Stephenson (Hoque 82), Logan, Valentine, Agbaje (Buabo 65), Boatswain, Manly, Nwabueze.

Photo: Matchday Images



