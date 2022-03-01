Baltacha: Emotional and Unbelievable

Tuesday, 1st Mar 2022 17:48 Ukrainian former Town defender Sergei Baltacha says it’s been emotional and unbelievable watching the shocking scenes from his homeland since the start of the Russian invasion at the end of last week. Baltacha, 64, became the first Soviet Union international to play in England when he joined the Blues from Dynamo Kyiv for £200,000 in 1988. He left Portman Road to join St Johnstone in Scotland two years later and remained in the UK after hanging up his boots and since 2012 has coached in Charlton’s academy. Mariupol-born Baltacha, the father of late tennis star Elena, says he’s proud of the way his countrymen and women are seeking to repel the invasion. “It's awful, sorry if I get emotional, but sitting and watching this every day is unbelievable," he told BBC Sport. “Watching these pictures [on TV] is unbelievable. You can't believe it’s happening now. Firstly I want to say thank you for all your support guys. It's a [war crime], Putin is a criminal. “I'm really proud of all Ukraine people back there and with your help we will be achieving something as quick as possible.” Baltacha, who played for the Soviet Union at the 1982 World Cup and at the 1988 European Championships where his side were beaten finalists, says he speaks to friends and family back home and they’re grateful for the support from western governments. "Yes, they know definitely because I’m calling every day, a hundred people calling. They know that you are supporting and they very much appreciate [it],” he added. “They know they are fighting for somebody else as well. And they think it is vital, vital. “They say they will be fight, fight and fight. Woman, man who has never had experience of military taking gun, outside of house waiting for this. It's unbelievable spirit in Ukraine and I'm very much proud of this.” Baltacha says Russian president Vladimir Putin underestimated the spirit of the Ukrainian people. “He thought it would be like six hours, seven hours journey for them. Now it's been one week already and I'm sure we will fight and fight again,” he continued. Regarding the sanctions imposed upon Russia, including international and domestic teams being banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions, he added: “It's the right thing. Like most sanctions will be a big help, but you know this war is not against Russian people, what we are doing. "It is against Kremlin and Putin. I have a lot of Russian friends who is here, who is in Ukraine, they call us and say listen, we are really ashamed, we are embarrassed what is happening. But this war is Putin war and Kremlin war.”

Photo: Action Images



