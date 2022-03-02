Town Appoint New Chief Financial Officer

Wednesday, 2nd Mar 2022 15:20

Town have announced the appointment of Tom Ball as the club’s new chief financial officer from the end of the season.

Last month, it was revealed that long-serving financial director Mark Andrews would be moving on in the summer to take a career break.

Ball will join the boards of Ipswich Town Football Club Ltd and Gamechanger 20 Ltd as finance director and company secretary.

Ball has been chief financial officer with Signature Senior Lifestyle Limited, a company which runs luxury care homes, since May 2011.

Prior to that, he qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), having studied for a bachelor’s degree in economics at York University.

“Tom has a proven track record in both finance and operations,” Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site.

"With long-serving Mark Andrews leaving the business at the end of the season, it was important we found someone with substantial experience. Tom meets that requirement."





ghostofescobar added 15:40 - Mar 2

Is he any good up front? We need some goals. 1

hyperbrit added 16:01 - Mar 2

probably not but he will make sure Town has the money to buy some.We need three strikers for next season and we don't have any atm except maybe Thompson 0