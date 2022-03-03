McKenna: We’ve Been Working on Little Details in the Final Third

Thursday, 3rd Mar 2022 16:05 Boss Kieran McKenna says his squad has worked on “little details in the final third” at Playford Road this week as they seek to address their frustrations in front of goal. The Blues dominated from start to finish in their games at home to Cheltenham and at Morecambe and created plenty of chances in both, however, they came away with a 0-0 stalemate against the Robins before a 1-1 draw against the Shrimps last Saturday. “Probably over the last couple of games, that’s been the final piece,” McKenna reflected. “I think our performances over the course of 12 games have been very good. “I think if you look at any objective markers in the league, we’re up at the top of the league in terms of how many chances we create, how few chances we give away and if you do that over a long period of time, you’re going to win a lot of football matches. “We had two games last week where performances were very good and that wasn’t matched in terms of conversion of chances. “That’s something that we’ve worked hard at to get to that level. I feel like our penetration and our getting into dangerous areas has improved over the course of the 12 games to the point where we’re happy with performances and we’re creating good chances. “We’ve worked again this week on little details in the final third. Things to improve in terms of movement and in terms of execution of the final pass, execution of crosses, execution of finishes, and that’s something we want to continue to get better at.

“But each game has its own life and because we’ve played well and because we’ve created chances in the last two games, it doesn’t mean we’re going to do it at Fleetwood. “We need to start from scratch again and we need to do things well that we did in those last few games, and those things are numerous and they are not easy to repeat. “It’s not just about finishing chances. We have to hit those performance levels again and go beyond those performance levels on a weekly basis. “And if we do that we’ll continue to create chances and over the course of time I think we have players and the ability that we know can score goals and take chances. “And if we continue to perform how we have in the last couple and fight to those performance levels, then I think goals will come.” McKenna has rotated his strikers for most of his time at Town but has he considered giving anyone a run of games in which to rebuild their confidence? “We consider everything,” he said. “Picking a team and picking a set-up is always a complex thing over the course of a week. “It involves our players, our strengths, how we see the players in training, how the last game went and the opposition that we’re playing and their strengths and their weaknesses. “We take all that into consideration and every player, not just strikers. I think every player enjoys the thought of having five or six games in a row and you’ll be guaranteed to play, you’ll play no matter what, you’ll get a run of games. I think every player enjoys that feeling. “We’re in a spell where initially it was very important to me to get a good look at everybody, to assess the squad, get everybody feeling like a part of it and have a chance to contribute and a chance to make an impression. “And I think that’s been beneficial to the group, it’s been beneficial to the performances and the results but has very much been beneficial to the atmosphere and to the dynamic here at the training ground and around the club. “I think we’re at that stage now where everyone feels part of it and everyone knows there’s an opportunity there, but we’re also coming to the business end of the season and it’s very much about also staking your claim for your place in the team. “Those who are fortunate enough to get the shirt on Saturday, it’ll be their goal and it’ll be up to them to put in a really good performance in whatever position and try and make it very hard to leave them out of the team. “That’s the challenge across the board, that’s the challenge across all positions and I think the players know that’s where we’re at in the season and that’s where we’re at now in the group. “Everyone’s a part of it but it’s up to those who get the opportunity to play to fight to play more and more minutes and it’s up to those who aren’t selected for any given game to fight in training to show that they deserve the opportunity to get in the team and then to stay in the team.”



