Four Changes For Blues at Fleetwood

Saturday, 5th Mar 2022 14:21 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made four changes for this afternoon’s game at Fleetwood with Bersant Celina, Conor Chaplin, Kayden Jackson and Joe Pigott all coming into the team. Pigott and Jackson could line-up as a strike pairing with Celina and Chaplin perhaps ahead of skipper Sam Morsy. James Norwood, Macauley Bonne, Tyreeq Bakinson and Sone Aluko all drop to the bench. For Fleetwood, former Blues Toto Nsiala and Ellis Harrison both start, while Joe Garner is suspended having been sent off in midweek. Fleetwood: Cairns, Andrew (c), Jules, Clarke, Harrison, Camps, Pilkington, Johnson, Lane, Nsiala, Johnston. Subs: O’Hara, Butterworth, G Garner, Morris, Biggins, Boyle, Hayes. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Thompson, Morsy (c), Celina, Burns, Chaplin, Jackson, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Penney, Norwood, Bakinson, Bonne, Aluko, Burgess. Referee: Andrew Kitchen (Durham).

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



warwickblue added 14:26 - Mar 5

Surely there's a goal or two in that line-up.

4

masetheace added 14:30 - Mar 5

Given up trying to predict the front line . Would love to see Piggott establish himself as a goal scorer . COYB 2

arc added 14:31 - Mar 5

What's the formation then? Is Celina playing alongside Morsy in midfield? 0

TimmyH added 14:36 - Mar 5

Pigott coming back in again...about time he did something! but other than that a very attacking looking line up. COYB! MUST WIN... 0

KMcBlue added 14:37 - Mar 5

All out attack! 1

runningout added 14:46 - Mar 5

good to see mixture of forwards getting starts. Would have thought this ideal for Norwood. I would start Norwood and Chaplin every game possible. But hey 0

jas0999 added 14:56 - Mar 5

Very attacking line up. Should be more than old enough to score goals and hopefully win the match. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments