Morsy: I've Scored That Goal About 500 Times in Training

Sunday, 6th Mar 2022 09:35 by Blair Ferguson Only a week after saying he needed to add goals to his game, Sam Morsy grabbed his first for the Blues in yesterday’s 2-0 away win against Fleetwood and the Town skipper spoke about it after the game. The 72nd-minute strike came after another frustrating goalless first half, but Morsy's opener was followed by a second from Kayden Jackson nine minutes later to keep Ipswich in touch of sixth place going into the final ten games of the season. Town manager Kieran McKenna spoke about the importance of playing their own game in the build-up to the match and it is the repetition in training and composure that Morsy credits with his goal. "It's been coming because I'm getting in those positions, the way we play and the way we prepare for games,” he said “In that advanced role, I have had chances and it's just about finding that composure. It was a great ball from Wes [Burns] on which to try and get some clean contact, and I was delighted that it went in. “Wes has got great quality and because of the number of men we get in the box, naturally defenders run back, and the cut back is always on. “It was a great ball by Wes, he's got that real quality and he's picked me out so many times, and it was a good finish. “We practise that phase of play a lot in training, it hasn't just been sprint in the box and the ball has landed in, I've scored a goal that I've probably got 500 times in training. “But it's nice for it to come off and in that role I'm confident I'll score goals and hopefully I'll score a couple more. “I should be on a couple now. But I've just had to keep going and not lose belief. Keep believing in what you're doing, repetition and keep going, and it comes off for you. That's life, you keep going and keep doing the right things, and good things happen. “The way we're playing, I've had one or two good chances every game and it's always that first one that gives you a bit of a lift. So, if I keep getting in the positions and I've got the quality for the pick out, I'll hopefully get the goal.”

Before the opening goal, the Blues looked to be stuck in a familiar pattern of dominating possession without converting. It was at this point McKenna made a substitution to replace Joe Pigott with Tyreeq Bakinson, a decision Morsy thinks could have been misunderstood as being negative at the time. “The manager switched it up with a really, really clever substitution, and you could argue bringing a defensive midfielder on for a striker would be a negative,” he reflected. “But it was actually a really positive move and it created two goals. Even for the second one, Santi [Bersant Celina] was in a different area of the pitch for the through ball, so a really good substitution. “We practice cutbacks and things like that so delighted to score but more importantly delighted to win today." Two other talking points from the game were the solid 66 minutes put in by Pigott and the poor condition of the Highbury pitch. “It's everything, really,” the Egypt international said regarding the impact of the the pitch. “It's harder to run, and it's harder to control and all the little things. “But it's the same for both teams, you can't complain too much and I'm sure they won't want it either. You have to take extra care, you have to accept you're going to make mistakes, the ball might go over your foot or might go under your foot, but you've got to get on with it. “There won't be a worse one than that all season, but it's hard for both teams and whoever plays and you just have to keep going, be brave, trust yourselves and we did that in the end, and they were two really well-crafted goals.” Regarding Pigott, he added: “He's played really well today, Joe's best performance. “He’s played well with his hold-up play and it's good to see his great quality runs. He's hit the post but delighted with his performance. “We believe in him, when the goals come I don't know, but I'm sure they will come. And they might come at a crucial time.” That crucial time could only be days away with Town's next game against Lincoln at Portman Road on Tuesday night. Still ninth, Town need a win to keep sixth place in reach, yesterday’s win having closed the gap to five points, and Morsy believes the recent training regime has them perfectly poised to take their chance. “It's a long trip back. We had a really good training week and I'm certain no one in the country will train as hard as us,” the summer signing from Middlesbrough continued. “It's nice having the three-game week, but we'll go again and again to another big game. We know the fans will be there in full force and if we can put two wins together, we can close the gap even more. "We just have to keep doing what we're doing and I think the Morecambe game performance-wise was probably the best of the season in terms of clear-cut chances, creating and the way we played. I think after that game people were sort of saying ‘Did Morecambe defend well?’. We cut through them so many times with so many good chances it was just a mix of the keeper having an amazing day and poor finishing, really. “Today again, we just kept trying to do what we do and trust in what we do, and it came off. “Training's really tough and really demanding. But to be a big team, there's no easy way around it and there's no magic pill. All the best teams in the world will work really, really hard and train and that's what we've been doing in training and in the analysis room, and I think it's coming off.” He added: “You can see that we push on in games. Even after we scored the first one, it's not a case of we're just trying to sit in and see the game out. We're trying to get another one, we got the second one and with a little bit more we could have got a third one. “Fitness is vital in football and we're in really good shape. Kyle Edwards might be back for the back end of the season, and Evo [Lee Evans] is back in the next week or two. So it's good, a fully-fit squad and long may that continue. “The team is playing really brightly, everyone did well, we dug in, it's a tough place to come, in the last five results they haven't lost here, the gaffer was showing us. It is a tough place and you have to dig one out, and it's great to get the win today." “We need to win a lot of games, there's no doubt about that. Regardless of any other teams, we need to go on a run and we need to put wins together, which we feel we're capable of doing.”

Photos: TWTD/PagePix



