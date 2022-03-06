Tractor Girls Beat Bridgwater to Return to Top

Sunday, 6th Mar 2022 17:06

Ipswich Town Women returned to the top of the FA National League Southern Premier Division as Anna Grey’s goal saw them to a 1-0 victory over Bridgwater United at Fairfax Park.

Grey netted in the 22nd minute having been played in by Natasha Thomas.

The win moves the Tractor Girls back ahead of Oxford at the top of the division, the U’s having won in midweek but not in action today.

Oxford host third-placed Southampton, who beat Crawley Wasps 2-0 in the semi-finals of the League Cup this afternoon, on Wednesday.

Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Peake, Smith, Lafayette, Grey (Hubbard 46), Horwood (c), Robertson, King (O’Brien 79), Barratt, Thomas. Subs: Meollo, Boswell, Bryant.





Photo: Ross Halls