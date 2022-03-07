U18s Beat Bristol City

Monday, 7th Mar 2022 11:53 Town’s U18s defeated Bristol City 3-1 at Playford Road on Saturday with Jesse Nwabueze, Gerrard Buabo and Nico Valentine the goalscorers. Nwabueze (pictured), who also scored in the defeat to Swansea by the same scoreline earlier in the week, picked up two assists in addition to his goal against the Robins. Adem Atay’s side remain second in Professional Development League Two South ahead of next week’s Professional Development League Cup semi-final at home to Wigan Athletic.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments