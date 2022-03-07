Table-Topping U23s at Charlton

Monday, 7th Mar 2022 12:55 Town’s table-topping U23s are in action away against Charlton Athletic at the Valley this afternoon (KO 1pm). Kieron Dyer’s side will be looking to extend their winning run to seven matches, the Addicks, who are fourth in Professional Development League Two South, having been the last team to prevent them from claiming all three points when the teams drew 3-3 at Playford Road in December. Town: White, Agbaje, Smith, Stewart, Baggott (c), Armin, Alexander, Humphreys, Curtis, Chirewa, Hughes. Subs: Bort, Kabongolo, Crane, Ward, Siziba.

Photo: Matchday Images



