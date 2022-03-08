Thompson: Great Record But it Should Be Even Better

Tuesday, 8th Mar 2022 06:00 Dominic Thompson is understandably proud of Town’s defensive record since he arrived on loan from Brentford in January and sees no reason why it shouldn’t continue through to the end of the season. The 21-year-old former Arsenal youngster, who cost the Bees £1 million when he joined them in August 2019, has made eight appearances for the Blues and in that time they have conceded just two goals, while also keeping clean sheets in six of the last seven. It’s a phenomenal record at any level but Thompson actually believes it should be even better because he holds himself personally responsible for the goal scored by Morecambe 10 days ago in the 1-1 draw at the Mazuma Stadium, which ended the team’s run of 592 minutes, just eight minutes short of 10 hours, without conceding. Thompson said: “It’s a great record but in my view it should be even better, with one goal fewer conceded. I take responsibility for one of the few we have conceded, in the 1-1 draw at Morecambe, due to a poor clearance. “I’ll put it down to the fact that it’s all part and parcel of learning but you can’t be too displeased with that record. All we can do is keep going the way we have been and see where it takes us by the end of the season.” Town’s 2-0 win at Fleetwood was especially welcome after they had drawn back-to-back games at home to Cheltenham and then at Morecambe, while Thompson’s parent club drove another nail into Norwich’s relegation coffin with a 3-1 win at Carrow Road on Saturday. “It was a good weekend,” grinned Thompson. “Good on two counts because I’m pleased for my team back home and all the friends and team-mates I have at Brentford – great to see them get the win. But more importantly for me, as I’m here at Ipswich now, great for us to get the win at Fleetwood and to get back among the clean sheets. It’s a really good feeling to stay on course for the play-offs.”

Returning to the subject of the goal conceded at Morecambe, the full-back or wing-back added; “It’s definitely something I’ve learned to deal with better over the years. A year ago, say, or two years ago, it wouldn’t have been the same and would have affected me more. You learn as you get older and more experienced to let it go and move on. “You are still gutted for your team and the rest of the players that you have let them down but you learn that there is nothing you can gain from dwelling on it. “You have to concentrate on what is left of the game and at Morecambe the boys dug deep and we managed to get a draw and a valuable point. “That comes from not dwelling on the mistake and everyone pulling together to hit back and make it right.” Asked if the team’s current defensive record made them believe from one game to the next that a clean sheet is always possible, Thompson replied: “Yes, everyone is in such good spirits at the moment and we’re all on the same wavelength. “We do a lot of work in training on staying connected and feeling like a unit, which is what we are. “We do things in the warm-up that are geared towards us not conceding goals and with every clean sheet we keep it all helps to build the confidence throughout the team. “I feel we are going into every game with great belief, thinking we’re solid and can deal with whatever threat the opposition have and whatever they are going to throw at us. “We never make the mistake of disrespecting teams but we have huge confidence in being able to cope defensively.” Is he enjoying his football right now? “It’s better than that, I’m absolutely loving it,” he continued. “There’s a similarity to the style of play at Brentford in that we have a lot of possession and a lot of very good players who possess tremendous ability. “I see it every day in training and again on match days, and to be a part of it is a great feeling. I am grateful for the fact that I have come to a club where I fit in so well with a great group of boys, and that we are all on the very same wavelength. “I even feel there is more to come from me. I have just started my first run of games in a while and the more I play the better I will become, both from a fitness point of view and with regard to fitting into the team, the unit. “I want my contribution to add to what we have in the team and I think I’m doing that. It’s not about me personally, it’s about the team and what I can provide to make it a stronger and better team. Thompson, who was on loan at Swindon last season and earned three assists in their 3-2 win at Portman Road on his debut, took a heavy knock at Fleetwood but confirmed he will be available for selection when Lincoln come to town this evening on the back of a superb 3-1 home defeat of Sheffield Wednesday. He said: “It took a bit of time to shake that off but I had a nice quiet day yesterday, just chilling, and I’m feeling good. I’ll be ready to go again against Lincoln if selected.”

Photo: Pagepix



