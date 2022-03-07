When the Odds Are Against Us, We Hide in Our Shell - Notes for Lincoln City

Monday, 7th Mar 2022 15:00 by TomTheWriter Having got back to winning ways at Fleetwood on Saturday, Town host Lincoln City in the third of their #PackOutPR games and TomTheWriter assesses the mood in the opposition camp. With the majority of the sides around them picking up three points at the weekend, Town needed to follow suit with three points of their own, which they did, cutting the gap to the top six to five points in doing so. Their Tuesday opponents, Lincoln City, have struggled over the past few months after an impressive 2020/21 campaign in which they reached the play-off final. This season, Anthony Scully has been the main threat going forward, Lewis Fiorini’s loan spell has improved his stock with Lewis Montsma imperious at the back. Michael Appleton “The thing that bothers me most is that we won't ever play a different style under [Michael] Appleton so that means we are always in the market for the same kind of players”, “I am neutral to Appleton in that I don’t really care if he stays or goes, there is no sentiment in football”, “If Appleton uses the young side excuse today he's having a laugh.” After their remarkable run last season, Appleton was expected to keep the club’s momentum going this year and they were again expected to challenge for a place in the Championship. “I think people can talk about Appleton going etc but it's a waste of time - think at the club, minds are made up”, “Appleton hasn’t become a bad manager overnight and I’m pretty clear that sacking him now would amplify the rut we find ourselves in”, “That's the way Appleton chooses to play, it’s his decision and he won't change it. It’s his neck on the line at the end of the day.” However, things have gone downhill since their play-off defeat in May, with last year’s young loanees heading back to their parent clubs - the likes of Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Manchester City’s Morgan Rogers - and the new faces struggling to make the same impact. The State of Play “I don’t have a strong view either way whether Appleton should stay or go, but that home record is nothing short of a disgrace”, “We also sit 19th in the form table our only win in the last six having been the hanging on win against another struggler Morecambe”, “I see no reason why we can't expect a decent return from those games. We probably need 13 points from 13 games, possibly fewer.” As it stands, the Imps find themselves in 18th place in League One, with 10 wins, eight draws and 16 defeats from their 34 games. “We have some good players but unfortunately we can't get three of our best on the pitch at the same time. I don't even think we would be anywhere near the position we are in now”, “I am sat on the fence regarding a change of manager, if I had to go one way or the other, I would give MA time to change our fortunes”, “There may be protests on Saturday.” The Imps sit nine places and 18 points below Ipswich Town heading into the fixture on Tuesday, with a win over the visitors helping Ipswich keep in touch with the play-offs. The Squad Currently, Lincoln have a strong selection of midfielders to choose from,with five players already having made at least 13 starts in the middle of the park, showing the level of depth available to Appleton. However, going forward has been the Imps’ issue this season with Tom Hopper’s return from injury over the past few games something to give Lincoln some hope. Lincoln fans have found little to be positive about this season, especially in the recent weeks.



“[Tom] Hopper is more than capable of dropping in, I think it's his strength to be honest”, “This would actually be a good idea as it would give us more strength in midfield and allow us to get some passing moves together”, “We are now a lot nearer to having strength in depth.” But they have found negatives. “We need pace up front and better defensive organisation and strength in midfield”, “One of our main problems is we have too many pretty midfielders, we need a terminator like [Michael] Bostwick in his heyday to close down and crunch the opposition in the middle of the park”, “Our current set-up is slow, static, energy-less, lacking in strength and the will to win the ball.” Lincoln City 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday “Fantastic performance across the field. We played our usual classy first half but at 1-1 wasn't sure if our second-half blues would kick in. No worries - we were class all afternoon”, “Wow, what a relief, finally some reward for all the recent hard work. All the other results have gone our way as well”, “That was a great performance Where has it been nearly all season?” “Keeping Wednesday back away from our goal meant that their chances were few and far between and what a difference that made”, “To a man, absolutely superb”, “Good to see Michael Appleton reads this board and takes my comments on board. Very brave of him to change the formation and some personnel. Playing out from the back still a dangerous strategy in the first half as we lost the ball in our own half too many times.” On Saturday afternoon, Lincoln City put their poor home form behind them with an impressive 3-1 victory over play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday. Lincoln City 0-2 Gillingham “I can't see how we change anything. I don't think MA can do much different, he's painted himself into a corner with everything he's said and the squad he's built”, “For me, all we can do now is hope that the teams below us are a bit worse than us, hope we can nick a few points and pray that it's enough to stay up”, “I think this season it's often been as simple as needing bigger players.” “Despite an appalling, disjointed, mostly directionless performance we still created enough to win, but couldn't finish. Again. That's despite having an experienced goalscorer now in the side”, “After witnessing that live yesterday we just can't keep spouting empty words. The clichés and the games will run out and we will be relegated”, “Judging everything only by results is like reading a headline and not the story below it.” The week before, Lincoln fell to a poor 2-0 defeat at home to relegation contender Gillingham. Goalkeeper “Few decent saves but ones you would expect”, “[We need a] better keeper, [Josh] Griffiths had little command of his area, doesn't help a fragile backline”, “Several good saves and no chance with any of the goals. Some decent speedy distribution too.” Lincoln’s number one this season Griffiths has, statistically, had a strong season between the sticks at the LNER Stadium, but only has two clean sheets to show for his efforts. Came off injured in the final minute on Saturday, after turning his ankle. Defenders “Top of the pile is Brooke Norton-Cuffy after an outstanding debut month at the LNER Stadium. Not only have his performances alerted every other club in the lower divisions to his obvious talent, but he must also be wondering what he has stepped into”, “One player, Norton-Cuffy, cannot continually do it on his own to win games for us”, “Only player with real confidence.”

Picked up from Arsenal for the rest of the season in January, Norton-Cuffy has made an impressive start to life at Lincoln City, scoring one of the goals on Saturday. Likely to be a dangerous player on Tuesday. “On [Adam] Jackson, of course, I don't blame him for getting a head injury, he has been very unlucky but as good a player he is he is very injury prone”, “Looked fine until another unfortunate injury”, “Poor old Jackson - can’t catch a break.” Adam Jackson Central defender Jackson has been in and out of the team this season due to injury and has not featured in the last two. “The reason for that is that our worst summer signing of all, to date, has been TJ Eyoma, a player I'm sure we all thought would be playing at a higher level this season”, “Probably TJ's best game for a long while”, “Not winning enough headers at full-back. Hardly going to become a strength when playing centre-back.” In his second spell at the club, TJ has mirrored Jackson’s season at the club. Returned against Sheffield Wednesday after a three-game absence. “If [Joe] Walsh were fit - a big if I know - you can afford to take the risk because if anything does happen you might have to play six games with Walsh/Montsma, [which is] hardly weaker”, “It is not to criticise TJ but as much as Jackson and Walsh are great defenders, if they can't stay fit for two games in the row what is the point of them playing football?”, “We seem to have enough fit central defenders with the return to fitness of Walsh and Eyoma who can fit in along with Poole.” Another defender who has struggled for consistency this season, Walsh has started four of the last six games as he looks to build himself back up to full match sharpness. “[Cohen Bramall] was a threat going forward but an accident in waiting defensively”, “He has got a clanger in him clearly (one of which he cleared up himself) but the direct running was a big threat”, “Good attacking runs.” A constant fixture at left-back, Bramall missed the Wednesday game with a slight knee injury with Appleton hoping to have him available for Tuesday. “I'm still a bit puzzled as to how Bramall has overtaken [Jamie] Robson as first-choice left-back”, “On the subject of Robson, I'm surprised he hasn't come in for more stick. I suspect he will come good, there's been enough from him to suggest so, but his performances have been very patchy”, “I think [Regan] Poole and Robson are among the best full-backs in this league.” Summer signing Robson had been an ever-present in the starting XI after his arrival from Dundee United, but hasn’t featured in the last ten games with a shoulder injury. Full-Back “Loved [Regan] Poole’s game at the back, he did very well”, “Best individually of a poor group of defenders, “Best out-and-out defender, clipped progressive passes were important part of game plan first half.” Capable of playing at both right-back and centre-back, Poole has started all but one games in the league this season and has been one of the better defenders in Lincoln’s side this year. “Poole looks better suited to centre-back on this first half showing”, “I think Poole and Robson are decent League One full-backs in the more traditional defensive role”, “He is first and foremost a good defender.” Has recently moved to centre-back after an extending spell at right-back. In the Wednesday game, Appleton moved to a 3-5-2 for the first time this season which saw Poole playing in his natural centre-back position. Centre-Back “Car crash at left-sided centre-back. Only reliable source to play out but not on his left side”, “A little all over the shop from Lewis [Montsma], right from minute one”, “You got the answer to why you couldn't play Montsma in midfield with his first two touches in the game in the first couple of minutes.” Dutch centre-back Montsma was commanding in front of goal last season, but only has two goals to his name this season and had a run of 25 consecutive starts. “For the moment I think Montsma's biggest attribute is that he is a centre-half that isn't injured very often”, “Montsma looks good with all the play in front of him so he has time to pick a pass”, “I can half see why people would think Montsma could be good in midfield but it's completely different. At centre-back, everything is in front of him, he basically needs 180-degree vision.” However, he ruptured his cruciate ligament against Oxford United in January, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season. A big loss to Lincoln’s defence. Midfielders “Then there's a bunch of players like [Hakeeb] Adelakun, [Lasse] Sorensen, [Lewis] Fiorini who we've effectively given up on seemingly”, “Performance summed up Fiorini’s season. Has technical ability but hasn’t the strength or determination to be effective”, “Skilful when he has room, hopeless in a 50/50, Fiorini should have scored.” On loan from Manchester City, Fiorini has developed his game impressively in the past few months, putting in a really strong performance on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday. “Bring back [Lasse] Sorensen who maybe isn't greatest footballer but he always fights, he cares”, “Sorensen did his usual and gave the ball away for their goal”, “Sorensen came on and chased everything, doing what had been lacking.” Lasse Sorensen Having being involved in the first 18 games of the competitive season, Sorensen has found game-time harder to come by in the last month, having been used mainly off the bench. “[Liam] Bridcutt should concentrate on his own game and not the referee, and make a proper show as captain”, “Reminds me a bit of the 2010/11 team who tended to go missing in action. We really miss Bridcutt, who at least is a leader on the pitch”, “Now a 60-minute player, unfortunately.” Club captain Bridcutt had been out of action since the end of September due to injury before returning for the Cheltenham match in December. However, he hasn’t featured in 2022 with a knee injury which resulted in surgery. Expected to return in April. “I also think [Max] Sanders given games will prove himself a good prospect going forward”, “We signed a replacement for Bridcutt a year ago in Sanders, but he has never been given a run in that role to show us what he can do, which has always been a puzzle to me”, “He's not getting games and not getting loaned out: I cannot fathom MA's strategy here.” Young midfielder Sanders was tipped for great things when he was picked up from Brighton last season, but he hasn’t been able to displace some of the senior options ahead of him this year. Mainly seen coming off the bench. “Good first half, poor second half from [Hakeeb] Adelakun”, “Meant to be a star as Appleton said he knows how to get the best out of him. Well, now he is not making even the match squad”, “Played OK but reminds me of one of those street footballers who seem to have good skill but can't get the basics right.” Pacy winger Adelakun was a solid performer in League One last season with Hull City, but has only found the back of the net twice for the Imps this season from out wide. “When [Liam] Cullen played as a 10 in some of the games, for instance Doncaster, I was tracking the numbers and at half-time he'd had something like seven touches”, “Is Cullen a striker, winger or 10?”, “[Morgan] Whittaker, Cullen and [John] Marquis have faded to nothing and unless they improve we are in deep, deep trouble this season.” On loan from Swansea City for the season, Cullen didn’t feature on Saturday in what was the first game he hadn’t played in since his arrival from the Championship in January. Will be hoping for minutes on Tuesday. “Hoping Whittaker can get going against a couple of teams in the next two games that will have more of a go at us perhaps”, “I agree with that, but I don't think the big build-up for Whittaker by the club has helped”, “Whittaker looked incredible when he pulled on the shirt for us. He now looks lost. Why? What has happened in only a few weeks?” Started like a house on fire when his loan deal from Swansea was confirmed, scoring on his debut. Was used in an unfamiliar left wing-back role on Saturday and performed above expectation. Could be an interesting battle between him and Wes Burns. Returning Academy Graduate “Anonymous in my view, and a big reason why we were overrun in midfield on many occasions”, “[Teddy] Bishop I'm certain could drop into that position very easily and probably be very effective”, “Ted Bishop is a midfielder who has never played full-back before this season and he looks the best full-back on our books at the moment.” Teddy Bishop Ex-Ipswich midfielder Bishop struggled in the early weeks of the season with Lincoln, but has recently found his form with some solid displays both in and out of position. Has three goals for the season. Winger “[Anthony] Scully did everything right in slightly pulling the ball back but if he had played it forward straight into Fiorini's path he would off been offside”, “Good to see him back. Rightly furious at Bramall for pulling a cross back behind him when he was free six yards out for a tap-in”, “You mention Scully, he tried several times to cut in and shoot last Saturday but Gillingham closed him down.” Top goalscorer Scully has found the back of the net on 12 occasions this season, but hasn’t scored in his last nine games. “If you sell your better players like Scully to finance it, you are going to weaken an already poor team”, “Scully appears now to have zero goal-threat, seems to be on the pitch to try to set up Marquis, hasn’t cut in had a shot from around the box”, “Any Imp who has a rough idea where the goal is I am in favour of, and we know Scully does that.” The Imps fans will know that they need Scully to find his form in the next few months if they are to climb back up the table, with reported interest from teams higher up the ladder. Centre Midfielder “I have to say that [Conor] McGrandles isn't a lot better”, “Battled away with some good touches mixed in with some poor passing and control”, “I think McGrandles in that role is a bit underrated. Seen people not a massive fan of him/understand that he has had some good games when he can get further forward, but I think he is quite adept at just turning away from someone when receiving the ball and playing a pass.” Scottish midfielder McGrandles has started the last 26 games in all competitions and sits on two goals for the season so far from the middle of the park. “Keeps showing for the ball and sometimes gets given it in difficult positions, hence occasionally losing it in dangerous positions”, “A bit more like it from Conor. Better with Bridcutt in the team. The midfield is starting to look more effective”, “Got caught in possession several times again, but at least he gives 100 per cent and tries to look and turn forward.” Has statistically been their best performing midfielder this season and Lincoln will need him to stay fit, alongside Scully, if they are to move themselves away from the drop zone. Attack “Since losing [Tom] Hopper we just have nobody to win headers and hold the ball up”, “Not match fit, but put more running and effort in than most”, “Great to have him back but still short of match sharpness and not sure him and Marquis effective.” Tom Hopper Hopper recently returned after a lengthy absence, featuring in the last four games. Yet to score since coming back and will be itching to bury one on Tuesday. “It is time to get the ball into their six-yard box where Marquis is most effective”, “Not beyond the bounds of possibility that Marquis could be warming our bench on Saturday?”, “I think our budget was more competitive than you make out and even more so when we've signed Marquis and a couple more loanees to try and right the ship in January.” A surprise signing in January, Marquis departed Portsmouth permanently for pastures new at Lincoln City. Has started life well at the LNER Stadium with five goals, including two in the victory over the Owls on Saturday. “I think [Ben] House on the bench (if available) instead of Sorenson would have been the selection in hindsight”, “House is worthy of a mention, he put himself about and looks promising”, “House is a rough diamond but certainly could be a decent player when Appleton polishes him up.” One of the most exciting strikers outside of the EFL, House was snapped up from Eastleigh in January on a long-term contract. Yet to score and hasn’t featured in the last four. Striker “Still flatters to deceive, must gamble when up front”, “[Chris Maguire is] frustrating as usual. Showman with no glitter”, “Better in my view than other ratings on here, dropping off from striker position was our main get-out ball.” Scottish striker Maguire was picked up from Sunderland in the summer, but didn’t impress in the first half of the League One season. “Good for an hour creatively, then tired badly - but was never going to be the centre forward we needed to get on the end of some decent balls”, “I thought Maguire was pretty much running on empty by then”, “Assist for the goal. Fine but not his best game.” However, he has scored four goals since Boxing Day and has improved his displays recently across multiple attacking positions. Could benefit from having Marquis around him. Lincoln City Fans on ITFC “I won't use the phrase free hit for Wednesday and Ipswich but a point in each and three at AFC Wimbledon would set us up nicely for the last 10 games”, “I used to think Ipswich were a nice club but since we have played them so much in recent years I have realised they too have their fair share of numbnuts!”, “I thought Michael Carrick would go to Ipswich. I can see him going to a decent-sized club.” Last Time Out – Lincoln City 0-1 Ipswich Town “The thing that stood out for me, on reflection, was that basically Ipswich choked the life out of the game in the second half”, “I listened to the BBC Suffolk commentary and during the second half they said they were expecting Lincoln to score at any moment”, “[Janoi Donacien] played Scully fantastically well today to be honest. He never got much green space to run into.” “As soon as Ipswich scored they weren't interested in playing and were happy to waste time. Unless the teams improve, neither will be competing at the top. Can only see Ipswich improving once their team gels”, “The Ipswich keeper didn't have much to do in all honesty, but much of that was down to the defence in front of him that, in fairness, defended the area very well”, “Regarding cross-field balls completely agree. They were over used far too much and Ipswich were ready for them.” In the reverse fixture back in September, Ipswich picked up their first win and clean sheet of the season away at the LNER Stadium via a Macauley Bonne header. Websites The main forum for Lincoln City fans is 100% Imps, providing detailed conversations and insights from numerous Lincoln City supporters.

Photo: Action Images



I thought we should have gone for Carrick.

But I'm definitely not complaining 👍🏽👍🏽perhaps he may come on board after his break from football..

