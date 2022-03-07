Top-of-the-Table U23s Thrash Charlton
Monday, 7th Mar 2022 15:02
Town’s top-of-the-table U23s thrashed Charlton 5-1 at the Valley to make it seven wins from their last seven games with Cameron Humphreys and Harley Curtis (pictured) netting two goals apiece and Edwin Agbaje the other.
Humphreys gave Kieron Dyer’s side the lead in the 18th minute when he found the corner of the net from the edge of the box with Curtis adding the second three minutes before the break from close range.
Curtis seized on a wayward back-pass in the 57th minute to claim his second of the afternoon and make it 3-0 before the Addicks pulled one back through Dylan Gavin 14 minutes later.
Irish U18 international Agbaje restored Town’s three-goal lead in the final minute, then Humphreys added the fifth seconds before the whistle to secure the young Blues, who won 4-1 at home to Swansea a week ago, their biggest win of the season.
Town: White, Agbaje, Smith, Stewart, Baggott (c), Armin, Alexander, Humphreys, Curtis, Chirewa, Hughes. Subs: Bort, Kabongolo, Crane, Ward, Siziba.
Photo: Matchday Images
