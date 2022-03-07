Year Two Options For 2020/21 Season Ticket Compensation

Monday, 7th Mar 2022 15:50 Town have issued year two compensation details for 2020/21 season ticket holders who were unable to attend games at Portman Road due to the pandemic. All but two home games during 2020/21 were played behind closed doors. Only the matches against Portsmouth and Burton in December 2020 saw supporters present at the stadium and both games were reduced to maximum 2,000 attendance to adhere to Government guidelines. In May last year, Town announced revised season ticket refund plans with all 2020/21 season ticket holders, almost 9,000 fans, set to receive an additional £231 in TeamCard points over three years, £77 per season. They were given three options on how they could use that sum last summer and the same trio of choices is available to them again this year. TeamCard is the club’s loyalty points scheme, which works the same way as any loyalty card with points allocated from buying goods from Planet Blue or home match tickets or memberships subsequently used to reduce the price of later purchases. Season ticket holders from the 2020/21 campaign can choose from three options via the club’s ticketing website from today until 5pm on Friday 18th March. The option to claim points will expire if no selection is made before that deadline. 1 Donate your TeamCard points to the club. 2 Receive TeamCard points for use around the club throughout next season. The points will be activated as soon as you receive your season card, which is expected to be mid-July. 3 Use your TeamCard points to reduce the price of your 2022/23 season ticket. If you choose this option, the ticket office will adjust your Direct Debit payment accordingly. Those who didn’t use the Direct Debit scheme will be given the option to apply this when they renew. Further details on the options and TeamCard can be found on the club site here.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments