Town and Imps to Show Solidarity With Ukraine

Monday, 7th Mar 2022 18:44 Town will wear all blue and Lincoln City their yellow third kit when the sides meet at Portman Road tomorrow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine. In addition, there will also be a minute’s applause prior to kick-off, as was the case at Fleetwood on Saturday, the corner flags will be Ukrainian flags, while there will be a large flag in the Cobbold Stand. The teams will also unite prior to the start of the game for a collective photo and display. The British Red Cross's Ukraine Crisis Appeal will be holding a collection in and around the ground with all proceeds going directly to those suffering in the conflict, while donations can be made online here. “Everyone at Ipswich Town is horrified by what is happening in Ukraine,” Town CEO Mark Ashton told the club site. “We want to show our full support for the people of Ukraine and to all those who are suffering from this terrible conflict. “The British Red Cross will be collecting around Portman Road with all money raised going directly to Ukraine, so please dig deep where possible.” Imps CEO Liam Scully added: “Like many people, I have been following the events in Ukraine with sadness and a sense of despair. "As a club we have made changes to our social media and also shown a message of solidarity on the advertising boards at LNER Stadium. "Tuesday’s game against Ipswich Town will see both sides come together to show our support and thoughts for the innocent people of Ukraine. We are calling for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.” Town have also asked fans to play their part: “In times of adversity, football stands together. We ask that all supporters attending Tuesday’s game show their support in whatever way they can.”

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ImAbeliever added 18:47 - Mar 7

👏 0

Whos_blue added 18:54 - Mar 7

Very nice touch.

Proud of my club. 0

HopefulBlue69 added 19:01 - Mar 7

How about burning the Russia flag in the centre circle before kick off... -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments