Tickets For Women's FA Cup Quarter-Final On Sale Thursday

Monday, 7th Mar 2022 20:02

Tickets for Ipswich Town Women’s Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final against Super League West Ham United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday 20th March will go on sale at midday on Thursday.

The Tractor Girls beat Southampton 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 after-extra-time draw in the fifth round to reach the last eight for the first time.

The game has been declared all-ticket with the capacity of Felixstowe & Walton’s home ground cut to 1,750 to accommodate additional facilities and safety measures required by the FA’s elite protocols and with demand expected to be high.

Tickets will go on sale online here at midday on Thursday with prices increased to cover the additional costs of hosting the tie. Tickets will cost £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-16s, plus a £1.50 booking fee per ticket.

True Blue members will be entitled to free entry with an email going out on Tuesday outlining details of a 48-hour priority window which will be in place to guarantee their tickets.

For more information regarding tickets for the fixture, contact the Town ticket office on 03330050503.





Photo: Action Images