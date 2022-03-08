Aluko and Bakinson Start Against Lincoln

Tuesday, 8th Mar 2022 19:21 Sone Aluko and Tyreeq Bakinson return to the Town XI as the Blues host Lincoln City. Bakinson joins skipper Sam Morsy in central midfield with Bersant Celina moving forward and looking set to be one of two number 10s along with Aluko with Kayden Jackson the central striker. Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin drop to the bench. Lincoln make three changes from the team which beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 on Saturday with keeper Jordan Wright making his first start and Adam Jackson and Liam Cullen coming into the line-up for Joe Walsh and Tom Hopper, who drop to the bench, and the injured Josh Griffiths. Former Blues midfielder Teddy Bishop is among the Imps' subs. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Morsy (c), Bakinson, Thompson, Aluko, Celina, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Carroll, Chaplin, Bonne, Pigott, Norwood. Lincoln: Wright, Poole, Eyoma, Jackson, Whittaker, Norton-Cuffy, McGrandles (c), Fiorini, Marquis, Maguire, Cullen.Subs: Sanders, Sorensen, Bramall, Hopper, Walsh, Scully, Bishop. Referee: Tom Reeves (Birmingham).

Photo: Matchday Images



