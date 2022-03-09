Tractor Girls' Cup Tie Live on TV

Wednesday, 9th Mar 2022 13:06 Ipswich Town Women’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup quarter-final tie against West Ham United on Sunday 20th March has been selected for live TV coverage with the kick-off time moving as a result. The Tractor Girls will now take on the Super League Hammers at 12.30pm with the game shown live on the BBC red button. It's the first time the women's side have been on live TV. Tickets for the match go on sale on Thursday.

Photo: Action Images



Timefliesbyintheblue added 13:27 - Mar 9

I believe the first time ITFC mens team were on Match Of The Day television we played Birmingham and Ron Wigg scored. I was there that day and I wonder which member of our womans team will be talked about as being the first to score on tele!

Good luck to them..... 1

