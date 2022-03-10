Images of Big Screen and New Dugouts Released

Thursday, 10th Mar 2022 09:34 Images and further details relating to the club’s planning application for work at Portman Road, which will see a big screen in the corner between the Sir Alf Ramsey and Cobbold Stands and new dugouts, have appeared on Ipswich Borough Council’s website. The documents, which can be found on IBC’s website, outline the proposals and show images of how Portman Road will look once the work is complete. Designed by local architects Hoopers, the work which will see the big screen put in place will also see a new access access point to facilitate the installation of the new Desso pitch [a hybrid natural grass artificial fibre surface]. “The proposals within the south east corner are to remove the existing concrete quadrant terracing and concessions outlets below,” the Design and Access Statement reads. “The ‘cuts’ made through the edges of the stands will then be retained by new reinforced in situ concrete walls, providing support for the structure and safety for the supporters. “The new access provides a minimum of 4.5m access width onto the pitch for large vehicles, in the first instance to facilitate the replacement of the pitch next season, and then later to help support the stadiums use a concert venue in future close seasons. “The corner will then be augmented with a ‘big screen’ digital entertainment display. This will be procured via a leading specialist supplier, providing spectators with a large format screen for the first time. No additional sound is to be provided as part of these proposals, the existing stadium PA system will continue to be used. “The big screen will be supported via steel framed support, designed to closely align with the existing large scale structure of the well established South Stand. This will be finished in white.” While most of that corner is currently unseated, the work will require the removal of some seats on the end of the lower tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. Regarding the new dugouts, the document adds: “Improvements to the existing dugouts are long overdue. The improvement are aimed at dramatically improving the facilities for players and staff of the club, and those of visiting teams. “The aim of the proposals is to bring the current arrangement up to the standard required by Premier League clubs, the clear aspiration of the club owners being to take the club back to the

top tier of English football. “It is also the intention to bring back into use a number of seats that are currently not able to the used. The current level of interest in the club given the investment being made is already bringing in circa 20,000 fans for every home game, which is phenomenal given their current position in League One. “The plans indicate additional seating to the left of the home dugout, as well as seating available behind the away dugout. “As above, the proposals represent a layout compliant with all of the relevant Premier League standards, including 16 high quality seats for staff and players, as well as the required accommodation for medical and officiating staff. The proposals here will future proof the club as they move forward.”

Photos: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments