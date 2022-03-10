Half-Marathon to Start and End at Portman Road

Thursday, 10th Mar 2022 10:36 Portman Road will provide the start and finish points for this year’s Larking Gowen Ipswich Half-Marathon on Sunday 11th September. The event will be taking place for the first time since the start of the pandemic thanks to a partnership agreed between Run For All, Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council with the route also taking in the waterfront, the Orwell Bridge and the Suffolk countryside. It’s 39 years since the first Ipswich Half-Marathon in which 501 runners crossed the line with it anticipated that thousands will take part this time around. As part of the announcement that the event would be returning, Town full-back Kane Vincent-Young met some of those involved in its organisation. “It's a great initiative," he told the club website. “I know the last time we had this event it was pre-pandemic, so it's something for everyone to look forward to. “It's great to see so much passion ahead of the event's return. If I had a bit of advice for getting out and running I would say listen to music. It can really help you carry on. Consistency is also key - once you get started you won't want to stop!”

Photo: TWTD



