Chaplin: We've Every Confidence in the Lads Who Could Be Called Up

Friday, 11th Mar 2022 06:00 Even if Town have to take on play-off rivals Portsmouth tomorrow without injured duo Sam Morsy and George Edmundson, skipper and vice-captain respectively, Conor Chaplin believes the Blues have adequate replacements to minimise the double loss. The pair were forced off during Tuesday’s 2-0 home win over lowly Lincoln and while manager McKenna was understandably unwilling to rule either out of the Pompey clash, he clearly felt defender Edmundson’s swollen ankle was unlikely to recover in time, while midfielder Morsy’s hamstring problem is another major concern. We will have to wait until 2pm tomorrow, when the team sheets are handed in, to know the Town line-up but when Chaplin was asked if there was enough back-up quality he responded: “The boss touched on it straight after the game on Tuesday and all the lads have bought into the situation since he came here. “He said right from the outset that the first team he picked wasn’t necessarily going to be the same as the one he would be picking in March or April, for example, and that the squad would be massively important with so many games in the league still to be played. “We all knew what was coming and I would say we’ve been very lucky really in terms of injuries and the strength in depth we have. “The club invested well last summer and it’s time for them to get a return on that investment. Fingers crossed, the injured lads are not going to be as bad as first feared and if they are going to be missing it won’t be for very long. “But we have every confidence in the lads who could be called up to replace them, like Tom Carroll and Cam Burgess did when they came off the bench the other night. There are guys who have been training well, are ready to go when required and will not let anyone down.” Chaplin is relishing the prospect of lining up against former club Portsmouth, one of their major rivals for a play-off place. Danny Cowley’s men are just two points adrift of Town but have two games in hand, which makes tomorrow’s fixture of huge importance to both clubs. The corresponding fixture at Fratton Park in October last year resulted in a 4-0 win for Town, with Chaplin netting the second goal soon after the restart and then being substituted 12 minutes before the end to loud applause from the home support as he was replaced by Rekeem Harper, who has since moved to Crewe on loan. “I’ll be honest and admit I was touched, massively, by the fans’ reaction,” said Chaplin, who launched his career with Pompey and went on to score 22 times in his 104 league appearances for them.

“It wasn’t my first time back there because I had been back previously and scored with Barnsley in the FA Cup two years ago, but we lost that day and they weren’t in as good a place as they are now so I think they sang my song as a bit of a message to the players they had on the pitch at the time. “But it was an amazing thing to happen. All my family were there, in the away end, which was a rarity because they spent many years in with the home crowd, and we were amazed when it happened. “I’m glad to say I have a great relationship with the Pompey fans and it was one of my proudest moments as a footballer, walking round the pitch to come off and them singing my name. It’s something I will never forget.” Chaplin admitted he keeps an eye on what is happening at Fratton Park, visiting various websites to keep abreast of the latest developments. He was able to quote their latest stats – unbeaten in seven, 19 points from a possible 21, plus 21 goals scored in that time. Pompey have bounced back well after taking just one point from their previous five games and Chaplin added: “They’re playing really well. I’ll also be honest and admit I still follow them, by which I mean I read what’s being said about them and what’s going on at the club. “They’re going well, just like us, so I think it’s going to be a very good game. I think they’ve fallen on a shape, a way of playing, that works for them and that’s pretty similar to us as well. “They’ve got going and it’s cooking, as they say. It’s going to be interesting, exciting and, I hope, a really good game of football. It’s certainly one we’re all looking forward to. “I might have a couple of mates in the away end supporting Portsmouth, not too sure, but I’ll have most of my family and several friends in with the Ipswich fans, that’s for sure. I’ve just got to somehow wangle the tickets because I need an awful lot of them.” Chaplin has netted nine times in all competitions in his first season as a Town player, two fewer than pal and team-mate Wes Burns, who took his tally to 11 with the opener against the Imps on Tuesday midway through the first half. He said: “Wes has been brilliant, absolutely amazing. I keep telling him that I’m going to catch him up, so I’m a bit worried that he won’t be passing the ball to me – not really! I know for a fact it’s his best season in terms of numbers and I’d be surprised if it isn’t also his best in terms of performances. “We’re quite close and have a good relationship off the pitch as well as on it. We talk a lot, not just about football but other stuff as well, and I couldn’t be happier for him. He works his socks off and he has so much quality as well. “He’s in a spell now where he is realising what he’s got and how good he is. Confidence is massive in football and Wes is flying at the moment, so long may it continue.” Burns was asked recently if he might finish as top scorer and not only mentioned leading marksman Macauley Bonne, who has 12 – 11 in his first 16 appearances, only one in his next 21 – but also Chaplin, who laughed: “I think that was just because I’m his mate. “We talk about it and there’s a fair bit of healthy banter. I wouldn’t rule it out, 100 per cent, but when each game comes round that’s the last thing any of us are thinking about. Monday to Friday there’s a bit of laughing and joking about it but there’s no doubt Wes is on fire at the moment, three in his last five. “But none of us could care less who sticks the ball in the net as long as we win and get the three points. Nor do we worry about scoring three, four or however many goals. One in the 90th minute would suit us fine.” Meanwhile, Chaplin is enjoying his role as a trustee of the Ipswich Town Community Trust, who are staging their annual Community Day on Saturday. He said: “I went to my first board meeting the other day and it was brilliant to have that insight into what the club and the community trust are doing hand in hand. “The trust is brilliant and there is only scope for it to become even better, which is exciting for everyone involved in the community and not just the football club. “I did a lot of community work when I was at Portsmouth and also in my time at Barnsley. It helps when things are going well on the pitch but even when that’s not the case it can help because there’s a family feel and a togetherness about it, and it’s like a whole town coming together, not just the players and the fans supporting them. “The fans are on this ride with us and, while I can’t talk about previous years, I feel there has been a really good engagement with the fans this season. The lads have been out visiting schools, clubs and organisations as well, and we all see it as an important part of the job. “Nobody should think it’s a one-way thing either; we as players get something out of it as well. “I was talking to Fridge [Edmundson] the other day about when he went to a disability group and he absolutely loved it. We find it rewarding that it means so much to people and I think it’s grounding for us. “When you are in a position to have a positive impact and actually make a difference to people’s lives, why wouldn’t you want to get more involved and do more of it? Everyone in the squad has bought into it and is eager to help.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Westy added 06:16 - Mar 11

I expect it is already known whether they will play or not. McKenna is played his cards close to his chest. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments