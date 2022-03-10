Ashton: Order For New PA System Has Been Placed

Thursday, 10th Mar 2022 19:22 Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that a new PA system will be installed at Portman Road ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. Following the takeover, the club’s new management team quickly identified the PA as one of the major issues at Portman Road. Fans have long complained that in areas of the stadium it has been impossible to hear. “One of the things that the supporters have consistently mentioned is the quality of the PA system,” Ashton told iFollow Ipswich. “The order has been placed and that work will commence in the summer. By the start of pre-season there will be a new Tannoy system in place at Portman Road, and that will give us far better audio around the stadium. That is a key piece of infrastructure work that will be taking place. “We’ve talked about it before; we’ve got to improve the infrastructure to ultimately improve the environment and matchday experience at Portman Road. “It’s not just this one area, there are other areas that we will be working on.” As reported yesterday and earlier today, the club has applied for planning permission for other developments at Portman Road and Town will be publishing an interview with Ashton on infrastructure and developments next week.

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBoots added 19:32 - Mar 10





New PA or New Tannoy? Which is it? 2

Paddy39 added 19:34 - Mar 10

THANK YOU. 0

DinDjarin added 19:44 - Mar 10

Add wifi to the list 0

rgp1 added 19:44 - Mar 10

Just need the announcer to read out ALL the substitutes before the match now. 0

Suffolkboy added 19:47 - Mar 10

Great news all round ; the audio system has been pretty dubious ,if not near awful in quality of reproduction from the very beginning ! It IS ,however , wonderful to see our new owners and management team driven to improve and achieve in everything ITFC .

There must be many still around who can recall this centre of attraction from way back in the 1950’s , and though drastic changes have been effected there’s never an end to the aspects which can be better still : and it looks as if they shall be !

COYB

1

RobsonWark added 20:06 - Mar 10

Damn!! That means I'll have to hear that annoying loud mouth guy on the tannoy system even more!! 1

