Ashton: Order For New PA System Has Been Placed
Thursday, 10th Mar 2022 19:22
Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that a new PA system will be installed at Portman Road ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
Following the takeover, the club’s new management team quickly identified the PA as one of the major issues at Portman Road.
Fans have long complained that in areas of the stadium it has been impossible to hear.
“One of the things that the supporters have consistently mentioned is the quality of the PA system,” Ashton told iFollow Ipswich.
“The order has been placed and that work will commence in the summer. By the start of pre-season there will be a new Tannoy system in place at Portman Road, and that will give us far better audio around the stadium. That is a key piece of infrastructure work that will be taking place.
“We’ve talked about it before; we’ve got to improve the infrastructure to ultimately improve the environment and matchday experience at Portman Road.
“It’s not just this one area, there are other areas that we will be working on.”
As reported yesterday and earlier today, the club has applied for planning permission for other developments at Portman Road and Town will be publishing an interview with Ashton on infrastructure and developments next week.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 287 bloggers
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
The Swinging Sixty by ElephantintheRoom
Sixty years ago this year Town won the top division, so if you look upon your relationship with Ipswich Town as some sort of marriage this year marks the diamond jubilee of that remarkable achievement.
Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious by adamisablue2
Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!”
Big Club, Little Club by ElephantintheRoom
When I first started regularly going to Portman Road, Town had recently won the league as ‘upstart country cousins’.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]