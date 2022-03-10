Plymouth Pair to Miss Portman Road Clash

Thursday, 10th Mar 2022 20:25 Fellow play-off challengers Plymouth Argyle will be without midfielder Panutche Camara and striker Luke Jephcott when they travel to Portman Road to face the Blues on Saturday 26th March due to international calls. Camara (pictured above) will be with the Guinea-Bissau squad and Jephcott with the Wales U21s. In addition to the Town match, they’ll also miss a game against Cheltenham a few days earlier. Argyle are currently sixth, three points and three places above the Blues having played two fewer matches. “We will deal with it, we have dealt with it before. I'm sure we will cope. It's part and parcel of football,” Pilgrims manager Steven Schumacher told his club’s official website. “When you have got international players in your squad because they are good footballers then occasionally you understand that you might lose them. Unfortunately, we might lose both of them.” League One clubs have to fulfil fixtures unless they have three players called up to international squads. Bersant Celina is the most likely member of the Town squad to be called up with Kosovo in friendly action against Burkina Faso and Switzerland, however, for their last fixture in November the forward requested that the Kosovan FA allowed him to remain with the Blues and same could be the case this time around.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments