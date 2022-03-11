Tractor Girls' FA Cup Quarter-Final a Sell-Out

Friday, 11th Mar 2022 10:43

Tickets to Ipswich Town Women’s Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday 20th March sold out within 24 hours of being released for sale at midday yesterday.

A total of 1,750 fans will watch the tie against the Super League Hammers, which will be a new record attendance for the Tractor Girls.

The match, which kicks-off at 12.30pm, will be shown live by the BBC on the red button.









Photo: Action Images