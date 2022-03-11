Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls' FA Cup Quarter-Final a Sell-Out
Friday, 11th Mar 2022 10:43

Tickets to Ipswich Town Women’s Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday 20th March sold out within 24 hours of being released for sale at midday yesterday.

A total of 1,750 fans will watch the tie against the Super League Hammers, which will be a new record attendance for the Tractor Girls.

The match, which kicks-off at 12.30pm, will be shown live by the BBC on the red button.



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022