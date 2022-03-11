Tractor Girls' FA Cup Quarter-Final a Sell-Out
Friday, 11th Mar 2022 10:43
Tickets to Ipswich Town Women’s Vitality Women's FA Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday 20th March sold out within 24 hours of being released for sale at midday yesterday.
A total of 1,750 fans will watch the tie against the Super League Hammers, which will be a new record attendance for the Tractor Girls.
The match, which kicks-off at 12.30pm, will be shown live by the BBC on the red button.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]