McKenna: Mincher Has All-Encompassing Role

Friday, 11th Mar 2022 15:44 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has been outlining the role played by performance coach Kevin Mincher at Portman Road. As reported earlier in the week, Mincher has been in the Blues dugout on a number of occasions this season having started working with the club on a part-time consultancy basis in the summer. “He has an all-encompassing role really,” McKenna said. “He helps a lot with the development of the culture of the club, he works with everything from boardroom level with [CEO] Mark [Ashton] on the bigger picture, helping him with the vision and the culture of the football club, to working with the academy players on a group and individual basis on different performance aspects, especially from a psychological view that he can help them with. “He tends to be in and around the first-team group a couple of days a week, helps with some individual players who enjoy speaking to him about different aspects of performance and he’s also involved in some group sessions. Best shot of old yellow shoes we’ve seen. Who is this guy anyone? @Fims75 & I will be content in the knowledge. @BlueMondayITFC @IpswichTown #itfc pic.twitter.com/Lnygn974zW — Tucker (@runningtucker) March 6, 2022 “He’s a staff member I’m getting to know better, he and [assistant manager] Martyn Pert had a pre-relationship from prior clubs and he’s obviously highly thought of by the club. “He’s someone who’s helped me settle in here at the football club and has been a useful bounce board for me at times, and is just one of many people behind the scenes at the football club, who are working to move the club in the right direction.”

Photo: TWTD



