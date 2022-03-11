McKenna Can't Speak Highly Enough of Aluko
Friday, 11th Mar 2022 15:48
Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he can’t speak highly enough of forward Sone Aluko.
The 33-year-old was most observer’s pick as Town’s man of the match during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Lincoln and has become a fans’ favourite since joining the club on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Reading.
“I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person really, around the place he’s great with the younger players, he mentors, he speaks, he gives advice but he never sticks it in your face, he doesn’t go around telling everyone that he’s played in the Premier League,” McKenna said.
“But he’s there for advice whenever people need it. He has a quiet word in his own way whenever it’s needed.
“He holds really high standards himself in terms of how he goes about his business so he sets a good example for others to follow.
“And on top of that he’s obviously still very able to contribute on the pitch. He contributes in training, he’s contributed well whenever he’s had his minutes.
“It’s important that we manage him in the right way, both in training and in terms of his match minutes.
“I enjoy a really good relationship with him, I enjoy speaking with him about the team here but also about his experiences and different teams and managers and coaches that he’s played with.
“It’s really positive to have him at the football club and really happy with how he’s going about his work.”
Photo: Matchday Images
