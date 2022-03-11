McKenna Can't Speak Highly Enough of Aluko

Friday, 11th Mar 2022 15:48 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he can’t speak highly enough of forward Sone Aluko. The 33-year-old was most observer’s pick as Town’s man of the match during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Lincoln and has become a fans’ favourite since joining the club on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Reading. “I can’t speak highly enough of him as a person really, around the place he’s great with the younger players, he mentors, he speaks, he gives advice but he never sticks it in your face, he doesn’t go around telling everyone that he’s played in the Premier League,” McKenna said. “But he’s there for advice whenever people need it. He has a quiet word in his own way whenever it’s needed. “He holds really high standards himself in terms of how he goes about his business so he sets a good example for others to follow. “And on top of that he’s obviously still very able to contribute on the pitch. He contributes in training, he’s contributed well whenever he’s had his minutes. “It’s important that we manage him in the right way, both in training and in terms of his match minutes. “I enjoy a really good relationship with him, I enjoy speaking with him about the team here but also about his experiences and different teams and managers and coaches that he’s played with. “It’s really positive to have him at the football club and really happy with how he’s going about his work.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Ipswichbusiness added 15:59 - Mar 11

“… he doesn’t go around telling everyone that he’s played in the Premier League.”



A contrast then to Mr Lambert! 0

BobbyBell added 16:12 - Mar 11

If you genuinely are good the you don't need to tell anyone, they can see it for themselves. Those that constantly harp on about it are only trying to convince themselves and they're fishing for compliments. 0

Linkboy13 added 16:32 - Mar 11

Probably the most exciting player to watch in the squad. Celina is also very good and excellent on the ball. But what he does better than Aluko when he's in possession he lifts he's head and spots a pass much earlier and has greater awareness of what's around him. Both very good players Aluko being more of a dribbler and crowd pleaser. 0

