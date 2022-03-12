Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town   v   Portsmouth
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 12th March 2022 Kick-off 15:00
Ipswich Town v Portsmouth - Predictions
Saturday, 12th Mar 2022 11:14 by Gav

Have you predicted the Portsmouth score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company.

58% of TWTD members have predicted Town will take all three points today, with 32% the draw and 10% for an away win, but what do you think?

The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in.

First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher.

Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher.

Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher.

To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022