Ipswich Town v Portsmouth - Predictions

Saturday, 12th Mar 2022 11:14 by Gav

Have you predicted the Portsmouth score yet? Win prizes in our Prediction League sponsored this year by the Away Days Beer Company.

58% of TWTD members have predicted Town will take all three points today, with 32% the draw and 10% for an away win, but what do you think?

The Away Days Beer Company have added to the prizes and there’s still plenty of time to join in.

First Prize - Away Days Brewing Day - A chance to visit Away Days HQ in Nottinghamshire and help brew one of the ITFC beers and receive an Away Days 12-Pack with some of the beer you brewed, plus a £150 Amazon voucher.

Second Prize - Away Days 24-pack of your choice and T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher.

Third Prize - Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt, plus a £50 Amazon voucher.

To get started, or to read the rules, just go to our Prediction League page.





Photo: Action Images