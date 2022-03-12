U18s Beat Latics to Reach League Cup Final

Saturday, 12th Mar 2022 13:05 Town’s U18s beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Playford Road this morning to reach the final of the Professional Development League Cup. Zak Bradshaw scored the winning goal for Adem Atay’s side who will face the winners of the Coventry-Charlton semi-final which is currently being played.

Photo: Matchday Images



dangerous30 added 13:06 - Mar 12

Excellent well done 0

Suffolkboy added 13:26 - Mar 12

Great stuff : wonderful to hear our younger trainees are enjoying success — we shall hope to see some of them make the grade into Professional football , and some in yo ITFC blue shirts !

COYB 0

cressi added 13:39 - Mar 12

Well done lads and the coaching staff 0

