Chaplin and Burgess Start For Blues Against Pompey

Saturday, 12th Mar 2022 14:26

Conor Chaplin and Cameron Burgess come into an otherwise unchanged team facing Portsmouth at Portman Road.

Burgess starts on the left of the centre of the defence for George Edmundson, who is out for some time with ankle injury.

Former Pompey forward Chaplin comes into the side as one of the number 10s with Sone Aluko dropping to the bench.

Skipper Sam Morsy is fit to start despite suffering a hamstring problem in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Lincoln.

For the visitors, Aiden O’Brien replaces Tyler Walker up front, while ex-Blues loanee Ryan Tunnicliffe comes in for summer Town target Joe Morrell.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Thompson, Chaplin, Celina, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Carroll, Aluko, Pigott, Norwood, Bonne.

Portsmouth: Bazunu, Robertson (c), O'Brien, Tunnicliffe, Curtis, Romeo, Ogilvie, Carter, Hirst, Raggett, Thompson. Subs: Webber, Hume, Walker, Morrell, Vincent, Mingi, Jewitt-White. Referee: Christopher Sarginson (Staffordshire).





Photo: Matchday Images